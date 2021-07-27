11 Tips to Grow Your Agriculture Coverage

By Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota Newswatch, June 29, 2021

Depending on where you live and work as a journalist, there are two basic levels of importance when it comes to coverage of the agriculture industry: “very important” or “extremely important.”

How and where food is grown or raised, how it is processed and transported, what it costs to buy and how the industry affects the economy and the environment are important to readers, advertisers, agricultural producers and policymakers.

And yet, mostly due to cutbacks, agricultural coverage has been reduced or even eliminated by many traditional media outlets.

Specialty agricultural publications still do yeoman’s work in covering the industry, but their reach beyond the industry core is limited and the news is often presented from the perspective of an industry insider.

Every journalist has the opportunity, and some might say the imperative, to cover agriculture and the vast range of news topics associated with it. Here are some tips to start or expand your coverage of agriculture.

• Start small, then go in-depth. Take on a weather story or farmer profile to break in, then go deeper as your skills and confidence build. Do not be intimidated; most farmers want to share stories about their lives and work.

• Read widely to get story ideas. This is true on all beats, but keeping your eyes and mind open to ideas is especially important with a complex industry such as agriculture. Subscribe or go online to scan specialty publications focused on agriculture, then go deeper into topics that may be old hat to industry reporters. Read national stories about the industry and localize them. Talk to government officials who oversee the industry and read reports they or industry groups produce about concerns or issues facing the industry. Visit websites of industry or lobbying organizations.

• Sign up for online bulletins sent regularly by government regulators, industry groups, the National Weather Service, university extension offices or consumer groups. Then read the bulletins and mine for ideas.

• Drive around the countryside with the radio off. Look more closely at farms, ranches and the people who run them. What is new or unusual or special? Seek out industry trends, historical patterns or colorful feature stories worthy of reporting efforts.