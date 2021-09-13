2021 Nebr Press Assn Directory available for purchase

To purchase a copy, call the NPA office (402-476-2851/800-369-2850) and ask for Susan Watson. Pre-payment by credit card (MC or VS) or check is required. Call the NPA office to provide your cc info over the phone.



Single copy Directory price is $40.00 (+ 1st Class postage).

The 52-page directory includes contact/publication information for the daily, weekly and college Nebraska newspapers, along with:

– Nebraska newspapers by county

– Circulation, publication day and advertising rates for each Nebraska newspaper

– A list of website addresses for all Nebraska newspapers

– Contact information for members of the Nebraska Legislature and Nebraska Senators and Representatives in Congress

– Contact information for other state press associations

– Products & services provided by the Nebraska Press Association and OnePress – AND MORE.

The NPA directory is only available in print (not available online).



Susan Watson – email: nebpress@nebpress.com

