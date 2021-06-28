Free content for NPA newspapers: New monthly agricultural column from USDA

Columns will cover Nebraska topics – animal health, genetics,meat quality and more!

The USDA ARS U.S. Meat Animal Research Center column, called USMARC Trails, is a free monthly resource for your readers and anyone interested in agricultural animal production research.

Are your readers interested in the extraordinary meat animal research programs in Clay Center, Nebraska? If they’d enjoy reading about genetics, animal health, nutrition, reproduction, meat quality, food safety, or land management, then this column could be a good fit for your newspaper.

Starting Summer of 2021, you can access this monthly column from USMARC. Newspapers are welcome to publish the column anytime throughout the month as you have space available. Their first column is ready to go!

To sign up for the free monthly USMARC Trails column, and have it sent directly to your newspaper each month, contact Alexa Johnson, Communications Specialist at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, NE, at alexa.johnson@usda.gov.