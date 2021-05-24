NPA Virtual Convention was held April 22 & 23, 2021

The 2021 Nebraska Press Association Convention was held virtually this year, on April 22 & 22.

NPA members registered for two days of Zoom sessions, with some of the industry’s best & brightest presenting a variety of topics.

CHECK OUT THE CONVENTION VIDEOS WITH SOME OF OUR PRESENTERS: https://nebpress.com/conventions/

PRESENTERS & SESSION TOPICS: https://www.nebpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Sessions-Presenters-2021VirtualNPAConvention-REV.pdf

NOTE: The NPA Better Newspaper Contest & Awards video presentation will be available to NPA members for viewing & watch parties in mid-June, 2021.

The video will include announcement of awards for: Omaha World-Herald Community Service & Service to Agriculture, and Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist.



Save the dates! The 2022 NPA Convention will be held in-person, April 29 & 30, at the new Crowne Plaza Hotel/Younes Conference Center in Kearney, NE.



Convention Questions? Contact:



Susan Watson, Member Services/Press Releases – nebpress@nebpress.com

Nebraska Press Association/OnePress

845 “S” Street, Lincoln NE 68508-1226

(402) 476-2851 | NE (800) 369-2850 | C: (402) 416-3319