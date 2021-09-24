Nebraska Press Women Fall Conference and 75th Anniversary Celebration set for Saturday, Oct. 9,  in Grand Island

Nebraska Press Women – A podcasting workshop and a panel discussion about covering the COVID-19 pandemic are among events planned for the Saturday, Oct. 9, Nebraska Press Women Fall Conference and 75th Anniversary Celebration.

The site will be the Ramada Midtown Conference Center, 2503 S. Locust St. in Grand Island. The theme is 75 years of Truth Telling.

“We Should Start a Podcast” will be presented by Kaci Richter of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Richter says attendees will learn how to start a podcast, from equipment and planning to distribution and analytics. She also will cover best practices in podcasting and discuss how to grow your podcast.

Her morning presentation will be followed by “The Illusion of Control in the Digital Era” by attorney, educator, TV arts program producer, newspaper columnist, travel writer and author Sherri Burr, who is New Mexico Press Women president and the 2021 National Federation of Press Women Communicator of Achievement.

Burr also will be the keynote speaker for the 75th anniversary celebration’s evening banquet. In “The Story Behind the Book,” she will talk about “Complicated Lives: Free Blacks in Virginia, 1691-1865,” published in 2019, which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in the history category.

Also at the banquet, the 2021 Nebraska Press Women Communicator of Achievement will be announced.

The lunch program will include inductions to the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame for 2020 and 2021, plus recognition of winners in the national high school and professional communications contests, and NPW scholarship recipients.

Mary Jane Skala of the Kearney Hub will be both moderator and contributor for the afternoon panel discussion, “Unmasking COVID-19: Journalists, health director share the challenges of covering COVID.” Other panelists will be Tammy Real-McKeighan of the Fremont Tribune, freelancer Irene North of Scottsbluff and Central District Public Health Department Director Teresa Anderson of Grand Island.

Registration forms and schedule details are posted at nebraskapresswomen.org.

The conference registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 27, with the following rates: Full day, $75 for NPW members and $85 for non-members; day only with lunch, $45; lunch only, $20; and evening banquet only, $30.

Registrations and payments can be sent to NPW Treasurer Barb Batie, 43590 Road 761, Lexington, NE 68850-3729, or completed online at nebraskapresswomen.org.

For more information: Contact Lori Potter, NPW president, at potterspix@gmail.com.