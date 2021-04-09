Update: 2021 NPA Foundation High School & Collegiate Scholarships

Submissions for 2021 Nebraska Press Association Foundation high school & college scholarship applications IS NOW CLOSED.

Up to six (6) total high school/collegiate scholarships ($2,000 each) will be awarded.

Preference is given to students wanting to pursue an education in print journalism at a Nebraska college or university.

2021 scholarship winners will be notified in late April/early May.

If you have any questions about our scholarship program, please contact Susan Watson – email: nebpress@nebpress.com, or call 402-476-2851.

Thank you!

Susan Watson

Nebraska Press Association

OnePress

845 “S” Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

402-476-2851/(NE) 800-369-2850

nebpress@nebpress.com

