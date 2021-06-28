Skala runner-up for top National Federation of Press Women honor

Skala is an active member of Nebraska Press Women, the NFPW state affiliate, and she has worked for the Kearney Hub for seven years. Born in Cleveland, she spent 20 years as senior editor at Sun News, the suburban arm of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. In that position, she was named one of Ohio’s Top Ten Journalists and won numerous local, state and national awards. In addition, she was an adjunct journalism professor at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, OH.

A 47-year member of NFPW, Skala has served as its second vice president, secretary and membership chair. She also is contest chairman for Nebraska Press Women and is a former president of Ohio Professional Writers, also an NFPW state affiliate.

Sherri Burr of Albuquerque, NM, was named NFPW’s 2021 Communicator of Achievement. The award, the most prestigious presented each year by NFPW, has been given for 64 years.

Honorees are nominated by their state affiliates in a lengthy process including recommendations from former supervisors and coworkers, with 15% of the score based on community and volunteer work. Skala spent two years as volunteer coordinator at Ghost Ranch Education and Retreat Center in Abiquiu, NM.

Judges for the award are a board of communicators with no ties to NFPW.