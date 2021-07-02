Thinking of the 1st on the 4th: How well do you know the First Amendment?

The News Literacy Project, June 29, 2021

This coming weekend, if you’re enjoying a Fourth of July cookout with family and friends, you’ll likely be thinking about fireworks and food — should you have a hot dog, a hamburger, or both?

But perhaps due to the fact that it’s Independence Day, your thoughts will turn to the founding of our nation, including how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go. Just progressing from the Declaration of Independence to the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights took 15 years of fighting, negotiating and compromising on what the new country should look like.

For 245 years we’ve sought to get closer to our ideal in a number of ways, including through amendments to the Constitution. Not surprisingly, at NLP, we hold the First Amendment in particularly high regard. We hope you do, too, and that you have a firm grasp of what its five freedoms mean.

Start your festivities a little early by testing your knowledge of the First Amendment with our fun quiz (https://newslit.org/tips-tools/first-amendment-quiz). And while you’re enjoying some potato salad or watermelon, please share the quiz with friends and family to see who knows the most about it.