Watch for NPA’s 2022 Directory…available in March!

INCLUDED IN THE 48-PAGE DIRECTORY:
- Contact information for all 14 daily and 142 weekly newspapers in Nebraska
- Nebraska newspapers listed by counties & by circulation
- NPA Associate, Affiliate & Lifetime members
- 2022 Nebraska Legislature contact information
- State, Regional & National Newspaper Associations
- Officers & Board Members for NPA, OnePress & Foundation; Staff for NPA & OnePress
- Nebraska Map showing daily/weekly newspapers by region (Northeast, Southeast, Central & Western)
- And more!
PRICE: $40.00 + postage (by check or credit card)
Directory is print only, not available in digital format.
NEW IN 2022: Customers can now pay by credit card on NPA’s website homepage. (Click on ‘PAY’ button in upper right corner of homepage; select ‘Nebr Press Assn’ form; complete fields; click “SUBMIT.” Customer pays credit card processing fee.