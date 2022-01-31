2022 NPA Foundation Collegiate & High School (Journalism) Scholarship Applications – Now Available

NPA Foundation scholarship applications now available for high school & collegiate journalism students!

For 2022, up to six (6) total high school/collegiate scholarships will be available at $2,000 each.

Preference will be given to students wanting to pursue an education in print journalism education at a Nebraska college or university.

Deadline to submit scholarship applications is (postmarked by) Friday, March 18, 2022.

To submit application & accompanying documents/work samples BY MAIL, send to: Susan Watson, Nebraska Press Association, 845 ‘S’ Street, Lincoln, NE 68508.

To submit application & accompanying documents/work samples BY E-MAIL, send to: Susan Watson, nebpress@nebpress.com

Links to access (FILLABLE) application form PDFs:

https://nebpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2022-NPAFoundation-Scholarship-App-COLLEGIATE-FILLABLE.pdf

https://nebpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2022-NPAFoundation-Scholarship-App-HIGH-SCHOOL-FILLABLE.pdf



For more information, or questions, contact Susan Watson; nebpress@nebpress.com; 402-476-2851