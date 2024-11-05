Nominations are open for Don Harpst, Sr. Leadership Award

The nomination period is now open for the Don Harpst, Sr. Leadership Award.

The award was established in 1998 in honor of Don Harpst, Sr., a Southwest Nebraska newspaper owner/publisher. He believed so much in the importance and value of a newspaper’s role in community leadership, and his family established this award to continue that pursuit of leadership. Don, Sr. died in 1984.

This special Leadership Award recognizes a publisher or newspaper employee for the leadership they provide within their community. The award was given annually from 1998 until 2020, when COVID interrupted several NPA awards and conventions. The award was reintroduced in 2024, with Jennifer Higgins, managing editor for the Antelope County News in Neligh, being honored as the 2024 recipient.

Highlights of the award

• Award stipend has been increased to $1,500 – with $500 going to the honoree, and $1,000 going to an organization(s) of the honoree’s choice within his/her community.

• Leadership Award nomination period is now through November 29, so as not to compete with nomination periods for other NPA awards.

• Award will be publicized outside of the NPA membership – to local organizations who work with publishers within their communities and know the leadership role their newspaper provides.

Nominations will be judged by a committee named by the NPA president. The Leadership Award/Honoree will be announced during the NPA Convention, April 24-26, 2025 in Kearney.

Access the Harpst Award nomination form here: Harpst Award Nomination Form