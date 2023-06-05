First-ever Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska is June 26-30

Make plans now to commemorate YOUR newspaper

during this special celebration!

This 150th anniversary year of the Nebraska Press Association has prompted special recognition to our member newspapers from both the Governor and the Nebraska Legislature.

At NPA’s annual convention in April, Gov. Pillen issued an in-person special proclamation designating the week of June 26th — 30th, 2023 as COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER WEEK in Nebraska. In addition, the Nebraska Legislature adopted Legislative Resolution 87 to congratulate NPA on its Sesquicentennial year. It was introduced by Speaker John Arch.

To help members plan for that week at the end of June, NPA staff and board members came up with a list of ideas of ways to help celebrate.