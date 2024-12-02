2025 Nebraska Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Opens

The Nebraska Press Association Better Newspaper Contest is officially open.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started:

Deadline: February 3, 2025

February 3, 2025 How to Enter: Online submissions only—no mail-in entries, please.

Online submissions only—no mail-in entries, please. Website: https://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/NebraskaPressAssociation.aspx

https://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/NebraskaPressAssociation.aspx Association Code: NE2025

NE2025 Cost: Still only $4 per entry

What’s New for 2025?

We’ve added two exciting new print contest categories this year:

Feature Story – PROFILE (Category 32) Celebrate excellence in profiling an individual or group.

Judged on writing style, originality, and human interest.

Limit: 1 entry per person/team; up to 3 per newspaper. Preserving Local History – Story/Series (Category 33) Share a story (or series) celebrating your community’s history.

Judged on writing quality, human interest, and reader appeal.

Download the contest guidelines and instructions for both print and digital categories. Be sure to share this with your team and start your submissions soon!

2025 BNC Print Rules

2025 BNC Digital Rules

Questions about the Better Newspaper Contest can be directed to Lynne Lance.

Email: lynne@nebpress.com

lynne@nebpress.com Phone: 402-476-2851 / 800-369-2850 (Press ‘7’ for her extension)

Special Opportunity: The A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism in Nebraska

We’re thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the A-Mark Foundation! First, second and third place winners in Category 35: In-Depth Writing across all divisions will also automatically be entered in the inaugural A-Mark Prize, featuring $15,000 in cash awards.

To qualify, participants can submit a 300-500 word letter with their entry detailing the background, scope and actual or potential impact of the reporting.

This letter will not be factored into the judging for the Better Newspaper Contest, but will be made available to judges for the A-Mark Prize.