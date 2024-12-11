A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism in Nebraska

Award Information

Criteria: Judging will be done by an independent, out-of-state panel of journalists, based on the following core elements:

Original Reporting Uncovers new information that is not widely known and often actively hidden.

Demonstrates initiative, effort and enterprise.

Provides insights into issues of public importance. Research Depth and Documentation Thorough research using public records, databases and multiple sources.

Evidence of overcoming significant obstacles. Quality of Journalism Accuracy, fairness, accountability and adherence to strong journalistic principles. Storytelling and Presentation Clear, compelling and well-structured storytelling.

Effective use of visuals, data and multimedia to enhance understanding. Community Impact Demonstrated or potential impact, such as sparking dialogue, raising awareness of critical issues, or influencing policy or positive change.

Eligibility: This contest is open to all news media organizations based in Nebraska whose primary medium is the written word, to include their staff members and independent journalists who produce the investigative reporting content. Entries must have been published between January 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

NPA Members: The first, second and third place winners in Category 35 – In-Depth Writing of the NPA 2025 Better Newspaper Contest (all divisions) will be automatically entered into this A-Mark Prize contest at no additional fee.

Entry Fee: $20 per entry

Deadline to Enter: Monday, February 3, 2025 by 5 p.m.

Awards Announcement: NPA annual convention, April 24-26, 2025

