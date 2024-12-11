A-MARK PRIZE
FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM
IN NEBRASKA
The A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism is open to all Nebraska journalists whose primary medium is the written word. The awards will be:
- First place: $5,000 to the journalist(s) and $2,500 to the news organization
- Second place: $3,000 to the journalist(s) and $1,500 to the news organization
- Third place: $2,000 to the journalist(s) and $1,000 to the news organization
Award Information
Criteria: Judging will be done by an independent, out-of-state panel of journalists, based on the following core elements:
- Original Reporting
- Uncovers new information that is not widely known and often actively hidden.
- Demonstrates initiative, effort and enterprise.
- Provides insights into issues of public importance.
- Research Depth and Documentation
- Thorough research using public records, databases and multiple sources.
- Evidence of overcoming significant obstacles.
- Quality of Journalism
- Accuracy, fairness, accountability and adherence to strong journalistic principles.
- Storytelling and Presentation
- Clear, compelling and well-structured storytelling.
- Effective use of visuals, data and multimedia to enhance understanding.
- Community Impact
- Demonstrated or potential impact, such as sparking dialogue, raising awareness of critical issues, or influencing policy or positive change.
Eligibility: This contest is open to all news media organizations based in Nebraska whose primary medium is the written word, to include their staff members and independent journalists who produce the investigative reporting content. Entries must have been published between January 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025.
NPA Members: The first, second and third place winners in Category 35 – In-Depth Writing of the NPA 2025 Better Newspaper Contest (all divisions) will be automatically entered into this A-Mark Prize contest at no additional fee.
Entry Fee: $20 per entry
Deadline to Enter: Monday, February 3, 2025 by 5 p.m.
Awards Announcement: NPA annual convention, April 24-26, 2025Enter Here
About the A-Mark Foundation
The A-Mark Foundation is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in 1997. Its mission is making focused grants to organizations that offer awards to promote and encourage journalism and investigative reporting.
Learn more at amarkfoundation.org.
About the Nebraska Press Association
Founded in 1873, the mission of the Nebraska Press Association is to protect freedom of the press and to promote the overall business interests and professional development of its members. As one of Nebraska’s oldest trade organizations, we are continuing that tradition in the 21st century.