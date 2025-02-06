NPA News

Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist

Posted on by Violet
06
Feb

Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist

The Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award was created and funded in 2001 by Zean and Marilyn Carney. Zean is a past president of the Nebraska Press Association, Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame inductee, Master Editor-Publisher recipient, and is the retired publisher of the Wahoo Newspaper, Waverly News, Ashland Gazette and David City Banner-Press. 

The annual award – administered by the NPA and Nebraska Press Advertising Service — was established to recognize the outstanding work of the state’s young journalism talent. 

The Young Journalist Awards will be recognized at the NPA Convention, April 25-26, in Kearney.

Nomination deadline is February 28, 2025. 

Nomination Form
Violet