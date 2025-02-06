The Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award was created and funded in 2001 by Zean and Marilyn Carney. Zean is a past president of the Nebraska Press Association, Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame inductee, Master Editor-Publisher recipient, and is the retired publisher of the Wahoo Newspaper, Waverly News, Ashland Gazette and David City Banner-Press.

The annual award – administered by the NPA and Nebraska Press Advertising Service — was established to recognize the outstanding work of the state’s young journalism talent.

The Young Journalist Awards will be recognized at the NPA Convention, April 25-26, in Kearney.

Nomination deadline is February 28, 2025.