2026 Convention Recap

Allen Beermann, center, presented the Master Editor-Publisher Award to Russ Pankonin, left, as Lori Pankonin, right, looked on.
Convention is the best way to re-energize and fall in love with our profession all over again! And it’s a great way to make new friends who share your same passion! -Ellen Mortensen, Gothenburg Leader/Callaway Courier
2026 NPA Convention Highlights
Russ Pankonin was recognized as the 2026 NPA Master Editor-Publisher.
Master Editor-Publisher Award
The Nebraska Press Association’s highest honor, the Master Editor-Publisher Award, was presented to Russ Pankonin of Imperial during the 2026 Annual Convention in Lincoln.
Selected by a panel of past honorees, Pankonin was recognized for his 39-year career in community journalism and his leadership of newspapers in Imperial, Grant and Wauneta. Alongside his wife, Lori, he co-owned Johnson Publications, which included multiple Nebraska newspapers, and was inducted with her into the Nebraska Press Association Hall of Fame in 2022.
A past president of both the Nebraska Press Association and Nebraska Press Advertising Service (OnePress), Pankonin has also been widely recognized for his editorial work and longstanding commitment to community engagement and local journalism.
Amy Johnson, right, receives the Don Harpst Sr. Leadership Nebraska Award from Shary Skiles, left.
Don Harpst Sr. Leadership Nebraska Award
The Don Harpst Sr. Leadership Award, presented by the Nebraska Press Association, honors individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and a commitment to strengthening their communities through local journalism. Established by the Harpst family in memory of longtime newspaperman Don Harpst Sr., the award reflects his belief that newspapers play a vital role in developing future community leaders.
This year’s award was presented to Amy Johnson, publisher of the Springview Herald, Springview, Neb. She was recognized for her leadership within both the newspaper industry and her community, as well as her efforts to highlight civic engagement and foster leadership development at the local level.
Journalism Scholarships Awarded
As part of its commitment to developing future journalists, the NPA Foundation awarded scholarships to several students pursuing careers in journalism. This year’s recipients include:
- Dallas Grunden, Maywood High School (Maxwell, Neb.)
- Karlene Kepler, Keya Paha County High School (Mills, Neb.)
- Arabella Reed, Minden High School (Heartwell, Neb.)
- Paige Nickless, Chase County High School (Champion, Neb.)
Nickless also received the Allen and Linda Beermann Scholarship, established in 2023 in memory of Linda Beermann.
Paige Nickless
Arabella Reed
Brenda Mather, left, and Marcia Hora, right, received the Golden Pica Pole Award for 50+ years in the newspaper industry.
Golden Pica Pole Award
The Golden Pica Pole Award, given annually to newspaper professionals with more than 50 years of service, was presented to Brenda Mather of the Norfolk Daily News and Marcia Hora of the Stapleton Enterprise and Thomas County Herald.
A pica pole is a metal ruler historically used in printing to measure type. Traditionally, it was tapped against a metal surface to honor an employee retiring from the newsroom.
Omaha World-Herald Service to Community and Service to Agriculture Awards
The North Platte Daily News was the winner in the daily category for both Service to Community and Service to Agriculture. Pictured are Todd and Joan von Kampen.
The Antelope County News was the winner in the weekly category for both Service to Community. Pictured is Carrie Pitzer.
The Custer County Chief in Broken Bow was the Service to Agriculture winner for weekly newspapers.
Better Newspaper Contest 2026
Sweepstakes Winners
Sweepstakes winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest are the weekly Knox County News and the daily Hastings Tribune.
Weekly Print Sweepstakes Winners:
- Division A – Stanton Register
- Division B – Cedar Valley News
- Division C – Knox County News
- Division D – Aurora News-Register
Daily Sweepstakes:
- First Place – Hastings Tribune
- Second Place – North Platte Telegraph
- Third Place – Norfolk Daily News
Digital Sweepstakes:
- Division A – Cedar County News
- Division B – North Platte Telegraph
- Division C – Flatwater Free Press
All photos credit to Jeremy Buss
Zach Wendling, Nebraska Examiner – 2026 Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist
Alyssa Johnson, Lincoln Journal Star – 2026 Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Runner-Up
Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist 2026
Zach Wendling of the Nebraska Examiner was named the 2026 Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist, with Alyssa Johnson of the Lincoln Journal Star recognized as runner-up.
Wendling was honored for his in-depth coverage of the Nebraska Unicameral, focusing on how legislation impacts Nebraskans and using data and visual tools to clarify complex issues. A native Nebraskan with national and international reporting experience, he is known for his passion, fairness and commitment to public service journalism.
Johnson was recognized for her versatility and initiative, covering both breaking news and compelling community stories with skill and sensitivity. Known for her strong newsroom instincts and lifelong dedication to journalism, she continues to make an impact through thoughtful, engaging reporting.
The Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award was created and funded in 2001 by Zean and Marilyn Carney to recognize outstanding work by the state’s emerging journalism talent.
A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism
The A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism was established through a partnership between the Nebraska Press Association and the A-Mark Foundation. The award highlights journalism that goes beyond the daily beat—work that digs deeper, asks tougher questions and tells stories that might otherwise go untold.
This year’s winners were:
- First place — Carrie Pitzer, Antelope County News
- Second place — Destiny Herbers, Flatwater Free Press
- Third place — Sara Gentzler, Flatwater Free Press
Reporters and their respective newsrooms received cash prizes to support continued investigative reporting.
Carrie Pitzer, Antelope County News, first place
Destiny Herbers, Flatwater Free Press, second place; also pictured, Violet Spader, NPA
Sara Gentzler, Flatwater Free Press, third place; also pictured, Violet Spader, NPA
Community Investigative Journalism Award
The inaugural Community Investigative Journalism Award was presented to Todd von Kampen of the North Platte Telegraph. The award honors investigative reporting that demonstrates meaningful local impact and reflects the persistence, skill and public-service mission of journalists working in smaller newsrooms.
Todd von Kampen, left, receives the Community Investigative Journalism Award from Timothy Linscott, right.
Change of Officers
The Nebraska Press Association board of directors thanked outgoing president John Erickson, left, publisher of the Bridgeport News-Blade for his leadership. The incoming NPA president is Cody Gerlach, right, publisher of the Valley Voice in Cambridge.
The Nebraska Press Advertising Service board of directors thanked outgoing president Lynell Morgan, left, co-publisher of the Elgin Review for her leadership. The incoming NPAS president is Timothy Linscott, right, publisher of the Fairbury Journal-News.