2026 Convention Recap

Russ Pankonin was recognized as the 2026 NPA Master Editor-Publisher.

Master Editor-Publisher Award

The Nebraska Press Association’s highest honor, the Master Editor-Publisher Award, was presented to Russ Pankonin of Imperial during the 2026 Annual Convention in Lincoln.

Selected by a panel of past honorees, Pankonin was recognized for his 39-year career in community journalism and his leadership of newspapers in Imperial, Grant and Wauneta. Alongside his wife, Lori, he co-owned Johnson Publications, which included multiple Nebraska newspapers, and was inducted with her into the Nebraska Press Association Hall of Fame in 2022.

A past president of both the Nebraska Press Association and Nebraska Press Advertising Service (OnePress), Pankonin has also been widely recognized for his editorial work and longstanding commitment to community engagement and local journalism.

Amy Johnson, right, receives the Don Harpst Sr. Leadership Nebraska Award from Shary Skiles, left.

Don Harpst Sr. Leadership Nebraska Award

The Don Harpst Sr. Leadership Award, presented by the Nebraska Press Association, honors individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and a commitment to strengthening their communities through local journalism. Established by the Harpst family in memory of longtime newspaperman Don Harpst Sr., the award reflects his belief that newspapers play a vital role in developing future community leaders.

This year’s award was presented to Amy Johnson, publisher of the Springview Herald, Springview, Neb. She was recognized for her leadership within both the newspaper industry and her community, as well as her efforts to highlight civic engagement and foster leadership development at the local level.

Journalism Scholarships Awarded As part of its commitment to developing future journalists, the NPA Foundation awarded scholarships to several students pursuing careers in journalism. This year’s recipients include: Dallas Grunden, Maywood High School (Maxwell, Neb.)

Karlene Kepler, Keya Paha County High School (Mills, Neb.)

Arabella Reed, Minden High School (Heartwell, Neb.)

Paige Nickless, Chase County High School (Champion, Neb.) Nickless also received the Allen and Linda Beermann Scholarship, established in 2023 in memory of Linda Beermann. Paige Nickless Arabella Reed

Brenda Mather, left, and Marcia Hora, right, received the Golden Pica Pole Award for 50+ years in the newspaper industry.

Golden Pica Pole Award

The Golden Pica Pole Award, given annually to newspaper professionals with more than 50 years of service, was presented to Brenda Mather of the Norfolk Daily News and Marcia Hora of the Stapleton Enterprise and Thomas County Herald.

A pica pole is a metal ruler historically used in printing to measure type. Traditionally, it was tapped against a metal surface to honor an employee retiring from the newsroom.

Omaha World-Herald Service to Community and Service to Agriculture Awards

The North Platte Daily News was the winner in the daily category for both Service to Community and Service to Agriculture. Pictured are Todd and Joan von Kampen. The Antelope County News was the winner in the weekly category for both Service to Community. Pictured is Carrie Pitzer. The Custer County Chief in Broken Bow was the Service to Agriculture winner for weekly newspapers.

Better Newspaper Contest 2026

All photos credit to Jeremy Buss