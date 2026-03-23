Amy Johnson of Springview Herald receives Harpst Leadership Nebraska Award

LINCOLN, Neb. — Amy Johnson, publisher of the Springview Herald, has been named a recipient of the Harpst Leadership Nebraska Award, presented by the Nebraska Press Association.

Established by the Harpst family in memory of longtime newspaperman Don Harpst Sr., the award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and a commitment to strengthening their communities through local journalism. Don Harpst Sr. purchased his first newspaper, The Indianola Reporter, in 1940 and went on to serve as Nebraska Press Association president in 1965. He was a strong advocate for community involvement and believed newspapers play a critical role in developing future leaders.

Johnson’s work reflects that legacy through extensive involvement in both her community and the newspaper industry.

She currently serves as a trustee of the Nebraska Press Association Foundation and previously served as president of the Nebraska Press Association Board of Directors. At the local level, Johnson is active in community groups such as the Community Betterment Committee, local Parent/Teacher Organization, high school alumni committee, and CommonGround Nebraska. She also helped develop the KBR Leadership Academy, a nine-month program aimed at cultivating leadership across a tri-county area.

In her community, Johnson has been involved in several major initiatives, including efforts to add a splash pad and new playground equipment to the city park. She also served on a committee that worked to keep the community’s grocery store open, using the Springview Herald to inform residents about the issue and distribute a countywide survey to gather input.

Through her work in the newspaper, Johnson regularly highlights local leadership and civic engagement. The Herald publishes profiles of election candidates to inform voters and annually recognizes local veterans. Johnson also reports on community members’ achievements and uses her editorial column to emphasize the importance of volunteerism.

She has also documented key moments in the community, including producing a commemorative section marking the anniversary of the 2012 wildfires and a full-color issue celebrating a state championship by the local girls’ basketball team.

Johnson has also written about broader challenges facing local journalism. When several nearby communities were at risk of losing their newspapers, she authored an editorial emphasizing the importance of maintaining a local news presence.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Johnson. “Local newspapers exist to serve their communities, and that’s what I try to do every day. To be recognized alongside the legacy of Don Harpst Sr. is humbling; he understood that connection long before many of us did. My community has given me far more than I could ever give back.”

In addition to her professional work, Johnson has volunteered with local organizations, including church groups, Relay for Life, and community events. Johnson says her most important role is being a mother to her two teenage boys. She and her husband, who operates their family farm, live in Springview.

The Harpst Leadership Nebraska Award will be presented on Friday, April 17 at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel as part of the 2026 Nebraska Press Association convention.