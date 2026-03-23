Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund

For Immediate Release Contact: Kent Grisham

March 19, 2026 (402) 476-8504

LINCOLN – Whenever Nebraskans face tough times, the trucking industry is there to help. Right now, as wildfires leave unprecedented destruction across western Nebraska, the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) and its members are taking action, alongside the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Cattlemen. With more than 35,000 cattle displaced and thousands of acres lost, there is a big need for feed and supplies, and for trucks to transport it all.

“Many truckers have voiced a willingness to help, but they too are facing unprecedented challenges with skyrocketing fuel prices and other cost concerns,” said Kent Grisham, President and CEO of the NTA. “But I am so proud of the NTA members who have stepped forward with a plan to support these trucking heroes, in the aftermath of the worst wildfires in the state’s history.”

To help, the NTA is offering a Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipend through its charitable arm, the Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund, overseen by the NTA Women’s Council. Truckers, farmers, and ranchers who help transport emergency relief supplies can get support to offset the high cost of fuel. The stipend offers $0.50 per mile, up to 500 miles per trip, for truckers transporting relief commodities and supplies into the disaster areas. The Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund has pledged up to $5,000 to start.

Visit the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s disaster resources page (nda.nebraska.gov/disasterresources) to view the current list of relief needs and register to help provide essential support. To find out how to qualify and apply for the stipend, visit bit.ly/trucking-cares

Grisham said, “Homes, farms, and ranches have been destroyed, and at least one life has been lost in this terrible ordeal. But like it has always been, the trucking community

responds with grit and determination to get the cargo delivered. We’re glad to have the Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund to help, and we hope everyone in the trucking community will join forces with us either by offering trucks, trailers, and drivers, or by contributing to the fund so we can keep it going.”

Even if you are not a trucker, you can still make a difference. The Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund has launched a fundraising campaign, the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund. Every dollar raised will support truckers helping Nebraskans affected by these historic wildfires.

Donate today at bit.ly/trucking-cares

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The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) is the statewide trade association for commercial trucks and affiliated businesses. NTA delivers the essential knowledge, contacts, services, political representation, and partnerships that help our members continue delivering goods to Nebraska communities and throughout North America.