FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

Carrie Malek-Madani,

Director of Marketing & Communications

cmalek-madani@nebcommfound.org | 605.675.9007

Nebraska Community Foundation establishes Nebraska Wildfire Recovery Fund

In response to the catastrophic and historic wildfires raging though central and western Nebraska, Nebraska Community Foundation, a statewide community development and philanthropy organization, has established the Nebraska Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The Fund aims to provide financial support to Nebraska communities impacted by the 2026 wildfires which may include grants to 501(c)(3) non-profits and governmental entities providing direct support to affected individuals and families, safety equipment, and investments in emergency management infrastructure to build community resilience and preparedness for the future.

Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) proudly works with 266 communities across the state including many in areas impacted by the Morrill and Cottonwood fires. The Foundation is accredited by Community Foundations National Standards for its commitment to rigorous, sector-driven best practices that exceed federal and state requirements to demonstrate accountability and excellence to communities, policymakers and the public.

Over the last three decades, NCF has utilized its robust network of volunteers, now 1,500 strong, to respond to numerous disasters in recent memory including the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods of 2019.

“Our hearts go out to our fellow Nebraskans navigating this tragic loss,” said NCF President and CEO Jeff Yost. “Nebraska Community Foundation is focused on supporting Nebraska hometowns as they co-create their future and prepare for what’s next. When the communities and places most impacted by these fires enter their rebuilding phase, the Nebraska Wildfire Recovery Fund will be a resource as they turn the lessons of this tragedy into investments toward a more resilient, adaptable future.”

For more information and to contribute to the fund, visit www.nebcommfound.org/give/nebraska-wildfire-recovery-fund.

About Nebraska Community Foundation

Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 266 communities.

In the last five years, 46,481 contributions have been made to Nebraska Community Foundation and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $594 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.