FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 17, 2026

CONTACT; KIM MOSEL, 402-620-2701

Mentoring Resources Available for Nebraska Farmers Interested in Organic Production

Nebraska farmers and ranchers who are interested in transitioning to organic production—or who have recently made the transition—have access to mentoring and educational support through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP).

The program connects experienced certified organic farmers with those who are exploring or beginning the transition to organic practices. Through one-on-one mentoring, workshops, and practical resources, participants can learn strategies for meeting organic certification requirements and managing crops and livestock under organic standards.

Transitioning to organic production typically involves a three-year period during which land must be managed according to USDA organic standards before crops can be marketed as certified organic. Mentorship and peer learning opportunities can help producers navigate that transition and learn from farmers already successfully operating organic farms.

Nebraska producers can also connect with the Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA) Nebraska Chapter, a long-standing organization of certified organic farmers and supporters committed to environmentally sound stewardship and promotion of organic agriculture. The OCIA Nebraska website is: https://www.nebraskaocia.org

Farmers interested in learning more about organic transition resources and mentoring opportunities are encouraged to visit: https://www.organictransition.org

The website provides information about mentoring programs, educational events, and resources available to producers exploring organic production systems.

For additional information about organic certification and farmer networking opportunities in Nebraska, producers may also contact Kim Mosel, at OCIA Nebraska, 402-620-2701.