Central Valley Ag and Randall Farmers Co-op Union Announce Merger

York, Neb. — April 30, 2026 — Central Valley Ag (CVA) and Randall Farmers Co-op Union (RFCU) have approved a merger following a successful member vote on April 29, 2026. The unification, backed by the required two-thirds majority of RFCU members, marks a significant step forward in strengthening service, resources, and long-term opportunities for agricultural producers across the region.

The merger reflects a shared commitment to the cooperative model, and a strategic vision focused on enhancing value for members, investing in facilities and people, and positioning the unified organization for continued growth in the agricultural landscape. The combined cooperative will operate under the Central Valley Ag name and remain headquartered in York, Nebraska.

“This vote reflects the confidence our members have in the future of this unification,” said Nathan Greene, RFCU Board Chairman. “By joining with Central Valley Ag, we are ensuring continued service, stability, and growth opportunities for our patrons, employees, and communities. We believe this is the right step forward for the next generation.”

CVA Board Chairman Luke Carlson emphasized the importance of the member decision and the opportunities ahead. “We are pleased with the outcome of the member vote and appreciate the strong support shown throughout this process,” said Carlson, “This merger strengthens our ability to serve producers across the region while staying true to the cooperative values that guide us. Together, we are building a stronger organization that is well-positioned for long-term success.”

Integration planning is already underway, with both organizations focused on ensuring a seamless transition for employees, customers and local operations. Maintaining strong local relationships and delivering consistent, high-quality service will remain a top priority throughout the process.

CVA and RFCU will officially unite June 1, 2026. The combined cooperative will continue to provide a full range of agronomy, energy, feed and grain products and services to meet the evolving needs of producers. Additional details regarding integration timelines and operational updates will be communicated directly to members and employees in the coming weeks.