Central Valley Ag Names Kelby Vandenberg Senior Vice President of Feed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

(YORK, Neb.) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) is proud to announce Kelby Vandenberg as Senior Vice President of Feed. Vandenberg succeeds Doug Rowse, who is retiring after a distinguished career with the cooperative, and will lead the feed division with a focus on strategic growth, operational excellence, and delivering value to member-owners.

Raised on a family farm near David City, Nebraska, Vandenberg developed a passion for agriculture at an early age. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in finance from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He joined CVA as a college intern more than 12 years ago before accepting a full-time role following graduation. Throughout his career, he has served in several leadership positions within the grain division where he most recently served as Grain Merchandising Manager at CVA. Vandenberg will continue to apply the experience developed throughout his career with the cooperative to help lead the feed division.

As Senior Vice President of Feed, Vandenberg will oversee the division’s sales and financial performance, ingredient procurement, and strategic planning efforts. He will also play a key role in helping guide the cooperative’s long-term vision while supporting continued growth opportunities within the feed division.

“Kelby has demonstrated strong leadership, strategic thinking, and a commitment to serving our members throughout his career,” said Nic McCarthy, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “His diverse understanding of agriculture, dedication to our people, and commitment to our cooperative values will help create opportunities for the member-owners we serve.”

Vandenberg credits the people around him as key contributors to his leadership development and career path. From the mentors who challenged him to grow to the teams he has worked alongside, he views his career as a reflection of the opportunities and relationships built throughout the cooperative. Those experiences continue to influence his leadership style and commitment to serving CVA’s member-owners.

“I’m appreciative to be entrusted with leading the Feed division,” said Vandenberg. “There’s positive momentum within the division, and I looked forward to working with the team to enhance that. As reliability on grain exports becomes more volatile, domestic protein production increases, and livestock production grows, it’s important that CVA is positioned to bring quality feed products to our livestock producers, to provide additional domestic grain consumption to our farmers, and to help bring protein demand to our protein producing partners.”

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Central Valley Ag

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

Media Inquiries: Keri Sanne, Content Coordinator

keri.sanne@cvacoop.com

PHOTO CAPTION: Kelby Vandenberg, SVP of Feed