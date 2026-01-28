docology Selected as 2026 AUA Innovation Nexus Showcase Presenter and Announces Advisory Board

Omaha, NE — [Immediate Release] — docology, an AI-powered clinical document intelligence company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, today announced its selection as a 2026 showcase presenter at the 2026 AUA Innovation Nexus, hosted by the American Urological Association. The event will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Washington, DC, and features a curated group of companies advancing innovation in urologic care.

In conjunction with this recognition, docology also announced the formation of its Advisory Board, bringing together practicing clinicians and healthcare operations leaders to guide clinical relevance, product strategy, and real-world adoption.

The AUA Innovation Nexus is a competitive forum highlighting technologies that address some of the most pressing challenges facing urology practices today, including documentation burden, workflow inefficiencies, and fragmented clinical data. docology was selected for its AI platform that serves as an intelligent workflow automation layer between a practice’s fax infrastructure and electronic medical record (EMR). The platform captures, parses, and organizes inbound documents, generates clean clinical summaries and timelines, and routes structured information directly into the patient chart—without altering existing clinical workflows.

By transforming complex referral packets and historical medical records into concise, visit-ready summaries, and automating fragmented workflows docology enables clinicians and their teams to spend less time searching charts and more time focused on patient care.

“Utilizing docology in a busy clinical practice can significantly streamline patient management,” said Brianne Kling, MD. “By automating charting and data entry, it allows physicians to focus more on direct patient care while improving efficiency and helping mitigate burnout.”

“You’re only as good as the information you have, and docology ensures physicians have the right information at the right moment,” said Brett Wetton. “By surfacing the most critical, visit-relevant insights from a patient’s full medical history, docology helps providers make faster, more confident clinical decisions at the point of care.”

“What sets docology apart is its focus on strengthening the foundation—preparation, workflow, and documentation—so everything downstream works better,” said Mark Painter. “By making the front end cleaner and more consistent, docology supports both better care delivery and stronger revenue performance.”

“Being selected for the American Urological Association Innovation Nexus was incredibly validating for us,” said Sida Niu, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Coming from the leading professional organization in urology, it reflects a growing recognition that physician workflow and administrative burden are real problems that need real solutions. This validation signals a shift toward making day to day clinical practice more sustainable and allowing physicians to focus on patient care again, which is exactly why docology was built.”

Advisory Board Members

Scott Cassels

Brett Wetton

Mark Painter

Scott Painter

Brianne Kling, MD

Blaine Knox, MD

Andrew Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO

Tyler Hamik, Co-Founder & CRO

Sida Niu, MD, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer

Alex DeBrie, Chief Technology Officer

About docology

docology is an intelligent workflow automation platform designed to reduce administrative burden in specialty practices. By sitting between fax infrastructure and the EMR, docology captures, parses, and organizes inbound documents, generates structured clinical summaries and timelines, and delivers visit-ready information directly into the patient chart—without disrupting existing workflows.