FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2026

Sandhills Smoke Show National BBQ Competition Coming to North Platte September 25-26, 2026

Kansas City Barbeque Society-Sanctioned Event to Bring Top Pitmasters, Visitors, and Economic Impact to Western Nebraska Region. CMA Award Nominee Love and Theft will kick-off weekend event on Friday night.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – North Platte will welcome barbecue teams, food enthusiasts, and visitors from across the Midwest when the inaugural Sandhills Smoke Show BBQ Competition takes place September 25-26, 2026. The event, hosted at Pals Brewing Company, will feature an elite barbecue competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), the world’s largest organization of barbecue enthusiasts and competition teams.

Hosted in partnership with Visit North Platte and Pals Brewing Company and managed by Airstream Ventures, the two-day competition and concerts is expected to attract competitive pitmasters, certified judges, local residents, and traveling spectators while showcasing North Platte as a premier destination for sports, events, and tourism. To kick the weekend event off on Friday night, CMA award nominee Love and Theft will headline the opening concert while the Drew Phillips Band will perform after the competition on Saturday.

The Sandhills Smoke Show BBQ Competition will feature KCBS-sanctioned categories including brisket, pork, ribs, and chicken, allowing teams to earn points toward national rankings while competing for prize money and championship honors. KCBS sanctions hundreds of barbecue contests annually throughout the United States and internationally. Attendees will get the opportunity to taste all of the food that will be prepared from the teams.

“North Platte continues to be an outstanding destination for unique events that attract visitors from across the country,” said Lisa Burke, Executive Director of Visit North Platte. “The Sandhills Smoke Show combines great competition, hospitality, and community spirit while introducing new visitors to everything our destination has to offer. We are excited to welcome competitors and their families to North Platte and showcase the attractions, restaurants, and experiences that make our community special.”

KCBS officials believe the event will provide competitors another premier destination event on the national barbecue calendar.

“KCBS-sanctioned competitions celebrate barbecue as a sport, culinary art, and community gathering,” said the Kansas City Barbeque Society. “We are excited to welcome the Sandhills Smoke Show BBQ Competition to the KCBS family and look forward to seeing teams compete in North Platte. Events like this help grow the sport while creating memorable experiences for competitors and fans alike.”

In addition to the barbecue competition, organizers anticipate the event will generate overnight stays, restaurant visits, and economic activity throughout the North Platte area as teams, judges, and visitors travel to the community for the weekend.

“Events like the Sandhills Smoke Show are exactly what sports tourism and event tourism are all about,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures. “We believe great events create lasting economic impact while bringing people together. North Platte has proven time and again that it is a community capable of hosting outstanding events, and we are excited to partner with Visit North Platte and KCBS to launch what we believe will become one of the premier barbecue competitions in the region.”

North Platte has increasingly become a destination for sports and special events, utilizing tourism initiatives to attract visitors and generate economic impact throughout Lincoln County. Visit North Platte has continued to invest in events and tourism development that drive visitation and strengthen the local economy.

Additional concert and event details, registration information, sponsorship opportunities, entertainment announcements, and spectator activities will be released in the coming months. For more information visit the website https://airstreamventures.com/sss-bbq/.

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About Visit North Platte

Visit North Platte serves as the official destination marketing organization for North Platte and Lincoln County, Nebraska, promoting tourism, events, and visitor experiences that generate economic impact and enhance quality of life throughout the region.

About the Kansas City Barbeque Society

The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is the world’s largest organization of barbecue enthusiasts, dedicated to promoting and preserving barbecue through education, competition, certification, and community engagement. KCBS sanctions barbecue contests throughout the United States and around the world.

About Airstream Ventures

Airstream Ventures is a sports tourism, event management, and destination consulting firm that partners with communities, event organizers, sports organizations, and facilities to create impactful events and tourism opportunities throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

Brooke Barlow

Airstream Ventures

alan@airstreamventures.com

904.412.6070