SPONSORED CONTENT

by the Nebraska Press Association

There’s a common perception that newspaper media is struggling. We get it. Newspapers are often the ones reporting on their own challenges.

But part of the problem? We’re stuck looking in the rearview mirror — longing for the days of 80% weekly print penetration and being the only media game in town. The reality is, the media world has changed. And not just for newspapers.

Today’s media ecosystem includes everything from traditional outlets to TikTok, podcasts, vlogs, and AI-generated news. It’s noisy. It’s fragmented. And yet, when we step back and really look at the data, Nebraska newspapers aren’t just surviving—they’re thriving in this fractured market.

It’s time to start rewriting the story.

1. Nearly 1 Million Nebraskans Still Read Newspapers Weekly

Between print, e-editions, and newspaper websites, Nebraska newspapers reach over 991,000 people each week — nearly 50% of the market. In today’s fractured media landscape, that’s a strong reach.

2. Digital Growth Is Real and Rising

More than a third of Nebraska newspapers grew their subscriber base by 5% or more thanks to increases in print and digital growth. Metro markets saw the biggest decrease in print readership, but they are seeing strong growth in online and digital replica subscriptions.

3. Newspapers Fuel Other Media

Though they represent just 25% of the media landscape, newspapers produce 50% of all original news reporting. That’s the content fueling social media feeds, radio segments, and local TV stories.

4. Monthly Reach Rivals (or Beats) Big Platforms

According to a March 2025 Coda Venture market study, 85% of Nebraska residents interact with newspaper media (print, digital, or social) every month. Newspapers are still one of the most-consumed and most-trusted media sources in the U.S.

5. Newspapers Fuel Healthy Communities

Research consistently shows that communities with strong newspapers have lower taxes, less corruption, and better schools. Subscribing to your local paper isn’t just a media choice—it’s a civic one.

6. Advertising in Newspapers Supports Local Economies

Advertisers benefit from brand-safe, trusted platforms that deliver results. But they’re also investing in their own communities by supporting local journalism and jobs.

7. Newspapers Are Trusted

Multiple studies show that community newspapers consistently rank among the most trusted forms of media. In today’s world of algorithms, echo chambers, and emerging AI, newspapers remain vital for delivering real news from real journalists.

