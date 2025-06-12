Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Awards Over $80,000 in Spring Grants to 52 Organizations

New Name—Roam Nebraska Grants Program—Reflects Growing Reach Across the State

LINCOLN, Neb. (June 10, 2025) – The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Spring Statewide Grants Program. In total,

$83, 562.25 was awarded to 52 organizations in 48 communities across Nebraska to support projects that preserve and promote local history.

This year’s spring grant cycle welcomed twelve first-time recipients, including the Blair Library, Boone County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution – Katahdin Chapter, Great Plains Black History Museum, Grant County Historical Society, Happy Jack Peak and Chalk Mine, Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, Holdrege Area Public Library, M12 Studio, Mari Sandoz Heritage Society, Platte County Historical Society and Sherman County Historical Society. A full list of grant recipients is available at nshsf.org.

“On behalf of Shelton Public Library, I would like to thank the Nebraska State Historical Society, ED Leslie Fattig, Board of Trustees and you, for this award in the Statewide Grants Program. The storage lockers and filing cabinets will be a much needed and appreciated addition to our library! In addition to preserving historical documents and archived material, the lockers/cabinets will provide easy access to staff and patrons. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” Tony Crouse / Library Director Shelton Public Library

NSHSF received 70 applications in the Spring 2025 spring cycle with projects ranging from artifact conservation and exhibit development to public programs, outreach, and facility promotion.

Launched in 2020, the Statewide Grants Program was designed to fill a critical funding gap for local historical, cultural, and educational organizations. As the program’s impact has expanded, a second grant cycle was added in Fall 2024. Since its inception, NSHSF has awarded more than $280,000 in grant funding.

In recognition of the program’s growing influence, NSHSF is introducing a new name: the Roam Nebraska Grants Program: expanding minds, empowering communities, planting ideas, growing opportunities. This name celebrates the spirit of discovery and encourages Nebraskans to explore the state’s rich and diverse history. Beginning in 2025, the program’s fall cycle will be the Discovery Grants focusing on education and access with funding for field trips, youth and family engagement, conference registrations and more. The spring grant cycle will be Impact Grants focusing on projects and preservations such as core programming, exhibits, or speakers.

“It’s an honor to support the local champions who preserve and share Nebraska’s rich history,” said Leslie Fattig, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. “Each application reflects a deep-rooted commitment to community and heritage—and strengthens our resolve to grow this meaningful program across the state.”

To learn more about the Roam Nebraska Grants Program or to donate, visit: https://www.nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program

About Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation

For more than 80 years, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has worked to ensure that Nebraska’s history isn’t just preserved—it’s actively shared, explored, and reimagined. Through private donations, the Foundation supports projects across the state that restore historic places, expand access to educational resources, and bring new life to local stories. Signature programs like WanderNebraska invite people to connect with the state’s past in fresh, meaningful ways—whether by visiting a small-town museum, discovering a hidden landmark, or exploring a piece of forgotten heritage.

None of this would be possible without the generosity of donors who believe in the power of history to shape communities, inspire new ideas, and connect generations. By supporting the Foundation, you help ensure that Nebraska’s story continues to grow—reaching more people, more places, and new paths forward.

The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Taxpayer ID #47-6000332. www.nshsf.org. Century House. 1201 Lincoln Mall, Suite 100. Lincoln, NE 68508.

For more information, please contact Leslie Fattig, Executive Director at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402- 209-9140.

