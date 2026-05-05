AARP Nebraska’s April Scam Watch Alerts

Your Monthly Guide to Spotting, Avoiding, and Reporting Scams

LINCOLN, NEB. — Consumers are facing a growing wave of sophisticated scams that exploit trust, urgency, and everyday online habits. From misleading “free trial” offers and fake product‑recall alerts to bereavement schemes, Social Security impersonations, and high‑pressure investment fraud, criminals are continually evolving their tactics. Staying informed about how these scams work is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Free Trial Offers that Aren’t Free:

The AARP Fraud Watch Network™ Helpline, 877-908-3360, is hearing from more people about misleading “free trial” offers. These schemes make cancellation difficult, if not impossible.

In many cases, someone signs up for what appears to be a free trial and then cancels before having to pay for the subscription. However, the charges continue to appear each month, and the companies make it hard to cancel them. Before you sign up for a free trial offer, review all the terms and conditions to understand exactly what you’re agreeing to, how and when to cancel, and what happens if you don’t. Also, review your bank and credit card statements carefully and watch for recurring charges you didn’t authorize, even after you’ve canceled.

Product Recall Scams:

A “recall scam” is where perpetrators send a message claiming that a product you purchased has been recalled because of a safety issue.

The message looks official and urgent, often appearing to come from a trusted retailer like Amazon, Costco, or Walmart. It may include language such as, “To ensure your safety and process your full refund without delay, please sign in to your account through the official website and review your order below.” The link provided, however, is fake and designed to steal your personal information.

If you receive a message like this, don’t click. Instead, go directly to the company’s official website or app and check your account there. You can also confirm real recall information through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at cpsc.gov/recalls. Most legitimate recalls advise consumers to stop using the product rather than asking them to take immediate action.

Bereavement Scams:

After the loss of a loved one, families deserve support, not scams. Unfortunately, criminals comb through obituaries, funeral home websites, and online memorials to find names and personal details they can use to target families.

The schemes include impersonating the funeral home or cemetery about payment issues, appearing as a “long-lost” relative, promising healing through “spiritual advisers,” and identity fraud against the deceased loved one.

In the wake of a loved one’s death, consider the public nature of an obituary and online memorials, and limit information that could be used to deceive you. If the funeral home calls demanding money, hang up and call them back at a number you know to be legitimate. And if a “long-lost” relative or friend reaches out, ask other family members or longtime friends if they know the person.

Social Security Notification? Take an Active Pause:

You receive unexpected communication from the Social Security Administration (SSA). It might warn that your Social Security number has been linked to criminal activity and suspended, or it could offer good news, such as a supposed benefit increase. Regardless of the story, the goal is the same: to steal sensitive information or money.

Most scams come to us with three common red flags: a contact from out of the blue that heightens our emotions and contains urgency. When you notice these three red flags together, take what AARP calls an “active pause.” Take an intentional step back and reflect on what you might know about the scenario: “Does this make sense? Have I heard something about this before?” This pause gives you time to apply logic, something the criminal playbook is written to avoid, and protect yourself and your assets.

If someone contacts you saying they represent the SSA, call the agency directly at 800‑772‑1213 or visit ssa.gov/myaccount instead of responding directly to the communication. If you shared your Social Security number and believe it was part of a scam, go to IDtheft.gov for step-by-step guidance.

Investment Scams Promise Big Returns but Deliver Big Losses:

Criminals steal billions by promoting fake investment opportunities that promise quick, guaranteed, or low‑risk returns. They may sound professional and convincing, but they exist for one reason: to steal your money.

Scammers often reach victims through seemingly errant text messages or on social media and dating platforms. Many build trust over time before the “investment opportunity” arises. But the opportunity is fake, and when you try to withdraw your gains, they invent fees, taxes or technical problems—then disappear altogether.

As exciting as a new investment opportunity sounds, this is high-risk territory, and the financial consequences can be life-altering. Always research the investment and the person offering it. You can find great resources at SEC’s investor.gov website, as well as FINRA’s BrokerCheck tool at brokercheck.finra.org.

Learn how to spot and avoid scams with the AARP Fraud Watch Network™. If you suspect a scam, call the free Helpline at 877‑908‑3360 to speak with a trained fraud specialist about what to do next. To get biweekly Watchdog Alerts with updates on new scams and how to avoid them, text “FWN” to 50757 to sign up.