Fuel Up for FFA campaign raises $2,757 for Nebraska FFA Foundation

(York, NE) Central Valley Ag (CVA) is proud to announce a donation of $2,757.15 to the Nebraska FFA Foundation following its Fuel Up for FFA campaign during National FFA Week. During this time, CVA donated 5 cents from every gallon of fuel purchased at CVA fuel sites with a CVA fuel card. Through this promotion, CVA and its fuel customers helped support the next generation of agricultural leaders.

“FFA students represent the future of agriculture, energy, and leadership,” said Jeff Ingalls, SVP of Energy at CVA. “When customers purchased fuel at CVA locations, they directly helped provide opportunities for young people who will drive our industry forward.”

The donation was presented during the Nebraska State FFA Convention held during March 25-27 in Lincoln. The convention provides students from across the state participate in career development events, connect with industry professionals, and grow their leadership skills.

“We are grateful to everyone who fueled up for FFA,” said Stacey Agnew, executive director of the Nebraska FFA Foundation. “Thank you to CVA for creating this promotion and for your continued support of FFA. Because of individuals and sponsors like you and CVA, the Nebraska FFA Foundation is able to invest in growing leaders, building communities and creating career connections for students, teachers and programs across the state.”

Funds raised through this campaign support leadership development programs, state convention experiences, and local chapter initiatives across Nebraska.

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About Central Valley Ag

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

Media Inquiries: Keri Sanne, Content Coordinator

Keri.Sanne@cvacoop.com