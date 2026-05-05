Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund: NTA Doubles Support as Relief Efforts Continue

LINCOLN – Since the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) launched the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund on March 19, truckers, farmers, and ranchers across the region have answered the call to help western Nebraska communities devastated by the worst wildfires in the state’s history. Today, the NTA is proud to announce that it has awarded Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipends to several trucking heroes who have donated their time and equipment to deliver much-needed relief supplies to the disaster areas.

Thanks to the generous contributions of individuals from across the country and the American Trucking Associations’ charitable foundation, Trucking Cares Foundation, the Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund has doubled its pledged support from $5,000 to $10,000 and extended its application deadline to April 21, 2026. The fund, overseen by the NTA’s Women’s Council, provides a $0.50-per-mile stipend, up to 500 miles per trip, to help offset the high cost of fuel for those transporting relief supplies into affected areas.

“The devastating wildfires that have torn through western Nebraska have caused widespread property damage and disruption to daily lives, particularly for farmers and ranchers. But in the wake of this disaster, we have seen countless examples of neighbors stepping up to help,” said TCF Chairman Greg Owen, head coach of Ability Tri-Modal. “In times of need, truckers are a lifeline, delivering critical relief supplies where they are needed most. With the trucking industry being squeezed by high diesel prices, we are proud to join the Nebraska Trucking Association’s efforts to help defray truckers’ costs and enable communities to get back on their feet quickly.”

“Having TCF join our relief effort is huge,” said NTA President and CEO, Kent Grisham. “With that donation, along with the support coming in from individuals and companies, we are now able to double our initial commitment to our Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund. We are seeing trucks roll to the devastated areas from throughout the region, some of them making many roundtrips. Rebuilding our legendary grazing territory in the sandhills of Nebraska will be a long-haul effort for everyone, but I know our trucks will keep rolling for as long as it takes, like always.”

While the initial response has been tremendous, the need for relief supplies in western Nebraska remains significant. With more than 35,000 cattle displaced and thousands of acres lost, feed, fencing, and other essential supplies must continue to reach the communities that need them most. The NTA encourages truckers, farmers, and ranchers who can help to apply for the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipend and join the growing effort.

The NTA extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the fund and to the trucking heroes who continue to roll into the disaster areas with the supplies Nebraska families and ranchers need to begin rebuilding. There is still time and still a great need for more support. Whether you can offer a truck, a trailer, a driver, or a financial contribution, every bit of help makes a difference.

Visit the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s disaster resources page (nda.nebraska.gov/disasterresources) to view the current list of relief needs and register to help. Explore how to qualify and apply for the stipend, or make your tax-deductible donation* to the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund, at bit.ly/trucking-cares.

Donate* today at bit.ly/trucking-cares

*As part of the Nebraska Trucking Foundation, an IRS 501(c)(3) organization, donations to the Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund may be tax-deductible. Please consult your tax advisor.

###

The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) is the statewide trade association for commercial trucks and affiliated businesses. NTA delivers the essential knowledge, contacts, services, political representation, and partnerships that help our members continue delivering goods to Nebraska communities and throughout North America