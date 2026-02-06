FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

February 3, 2026

CONTACT:

Jess Kinser, Associate State Director of Communications | AARP Nebraska

Office: 402-323-5434 | Cell: 402-870-7765 | jkinser@aarp.org

AARP Nebraska’s February Scam Watch Alerts

Your Monthly Guide to Spotting, Avoiding, and Reporting Scams

LINCOLN, NEB. — Scammers continue to rely on familiar tactics to exploit fear, urgency, and trust—targeting people through tax threats, impersonation, personal relationships, and travel plans. While these schemes aren’t new, they remain effective because they evolve just enough to catch people off guard. Recognizing the warning signs and knowing how to respond can help prevent financial loss and identity theft.

Tax Season is Prime Time for IRS Impostor Scams:

Tax season is stressful enough, and scammers take full advantage of that with IRS impostor schemes. They reach out, claiming you owe back taxes and threaten legal action if you don’t pay immediately. These messages are designed to create panic and push you to act fast, often demanding payment by wire transfer, gift cards, or cryptocurrency—all guaranteed signs of a scam.

Unless you’re already working with the IRS on a tax issue, the agency will generally not contact you, and if they do, it’s typically by mail first. When in doubt, disengage and verify by contacting the IRS directly using a trusted number from an official letter or IRS.gov—never one provided in a suspicious message.

The Rise of Friendship Scams:

You don’t have to be looking for love to be targeted by a relationship scam. Increasingly, perpetrators take the friendship route, building deep connections over time, starting by claiming they share your interests, experiences, or struggles.

They may initiate contact by commenting on your social media posts, reaching out through direct messages, or even sending what seems like a text sent by mistake. Over time, they earn your trust before asking for money or pitching an investment opportunity.

Because these relationships appear platonic, they can be harder to recognize. Red flags include pressure to move conversations to encrypted apps and eventually urgent requests for money or encouragement to invest in cryptocurrency.

Make it a habit to talk to a friend or family member when new relationships bloom. Together, you may be able to see signs of a scam that you couldn’t see alone.

Government Impostors Rampant:

The AARP Fraud Watch Network™ Helpline (877-908-3360) has seen a rise in impostors pretending to be government officials. Scammers are calling people, making claims like there’s a warrant for their arrest, their identity was used to buy child pornography or launder money, or that the FBI needs their help to catch a thief. These criminals seek to get your money by wire transfer or cryptocurrency kiosks. Some even use the real names of FBI agents or sheriffs to appear legitimate when you search online.

Remember, government officials will never contact you unexpectedly to seek payment in any form. If you receive contact like this, disengage, and if you’re worried there may be a problem, contact the agency at a number or web address you know to be legitimate.

Keep an Eye Out for the Latest Travel Scams:

Planning a winter escape? Don’t let criminals ruin your trip with bogus deals, fake booking sites, or schemes designed to steal money or personal information.

Scammers create fake vacation rental listings, apply pressure to pay upfront through wire transfers, gift cards, or other hard-to-trace methods. If a host asks you to pay outside the official platform, it’s a scam.

Be cautious of steeply discounted offers and use a credit card whenever possible for added fraud protection. Before booking, verify the company or property. Search the name along with keywords like “scam,” “complaint,” or “review” to see if other travelers have reported issues. Staying alert and taking a few extra steps can help ensure your winter getaway is safe, fun, and scam-free.

Learn how to spot and avoid scams with the AARP Fraud Watch NetworkTM. Suspect a scam? Call their free Helpline at 877-908-3360 and talk to a trained fraud specialist about what to do next. Learn more at aarp.org/NebraskaScamAlerts.

###

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation’s largest-circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp, www.aarp.org/espanol, or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol, and @AARPadvocates on social media.