Date: February 4, 2026

Independent Cohen Names Interim Campaign Manager

LEMOYNE, NE — Mark Cohen, the former Air Force Judge Advocate running for Congress as an independent in NE-03 today named Jeff Angus as his Interim Campaign Manager.

Angus, a Buffalo County resident, is a management consultant who has worked with start-ups, large corporations, and non-profits. His political experience includes serving as a state operations manager for a third-party presidential candidate as well as management roles in various other federal and state campaigns in Nebraska and other states. He also served as a U.S. Senate legislative aide, and in that capacity worked on issues that included agriculture, small business, alternative energy, Native American affairs, antitrust matters, and science policy.

Mr. Angus is also a professional baseball writer and is the author of Management by Baseball (HarperCollins). Cohen, who is in the process of collecting signatures, fundraising, and building an advisory council, said he appreciates the “outside the box” perspective Angus offers and that Angus will play a key role in guiding those efforts.

Angus said he agreed to serve as Cohen’s Interim Campaign Manager because Cohen’s status as an independent and his background as a veteran, prosecutor, agricultural lawyer, and karate instructor make him uniquely qualified to forcefully represent the people Nebraska’s third district without being beholden to either of the two major parties.

Cohen lives in Lemoyne and teaches karate in Ogallala.