Central Valley Ag Honors Employees for Years of Service at Annual Retreat

(York, NE) Central Valley Ag (CVA) proudly recognized employees for their dedication and commitment during the cooperative’s annual Employee Retreat in La Vista, Nebraska. The Kentucky Derby themed event brought together CVA team members from across the region to celebrate milestones. Employees have upheld CVA’s mission of working together to create value and solutions for its farmer-owners.

Employees reaching significant service anniversaries were honored with Years of Service Awards. Those individuals were recognized for their hard work and contributions to CVA’s continued success. From five-year honorees to employees who have dedicated several decades to the cooperative. Individuals were recognized for their impact in supporting local farmers, strengthening rural communities, and upholding the cooperative spirit.

“Our employees are the foundation of Central Valley Ag,” said Nic McCarthy, CEO of CVA. “Their dedication to our member-owners and to community is what continues to drive our cooperative forward.”

The Employee Retreat also featured leadership insights, professional development sessions, and opportunities for team-building, enhancing CVA’s commitment to investing in its individuals.

Central Valley Ag extends its gratitude and appreciation to all employees for their dedication and continued success.

Employees congratulated for their Years of Service:

5 Years: Sabra Prusia, Jesus Lopez, Korbin Kudera, Steven Hennings, Shaun Benedict, Rachel Bonenberger, and Kyle Philips, Alisha Stone, Tessa Wemhoff, Riordan Cadwell, Kevin Cordonier, Ashton Dohmen, Tisha Frisch, John Jones, Dave Ahlman, Danny Beal, Nathan Berkeland, Steven Bottorf, Shane Carlgren, Anton Carlson, Megan Driewer, Tyler Holz, Grant Johnson, Denton Lehmann, Blake Merrell, Jackie Mohler, Josh Mueller, Caleb Palen, McKenzie Parr, Austin Peterson, Jill Preister, Ross Schinlder, Tod Sprunk, Tanner Welding, Taylor Wemhoff, and Travis Woodward.

10 Years: Lowell Schlect, Dan Mutum, Ryan Renken, Mandy Hansen, Mike Goodaker, Ashley Dean, Kendall Pearson, and Jeff Ingalls, Kendra Seip, Kasey Strong, Allison Miller, Ashley Hudson, Melanie Bogh, Ann Guenther, Cory Brester, Shelby Brose, Christian Conn, Trent Elsasser, Justin Gross, Chasity Hammond, Alex Heiden, Nic Lammers, Josh Lamphier, Darin Loberg, Ryan Londene, Brett McBride, Brandon Menking, Justin Murdock, David Peterson, Cassie Schindler, and Richard Stedman.

15 Years: Rod Schlueter, Jeff Hirst, Travis Eischeid, Rachel Jacobsen, Barb Grove, Larry Clemons, Marvin Edwards, Matthew Jones, Jason Loecker, Randall Micek, Austin Person, Jackie Petersen, Paul Peterson, Darin Ringer, and Lawrence Whitmore.

20 Years: Cary Skibinski, Justin Hoefer, Brad Bousquet, Chris D. Carlson, Troy Garman, Karl Serrien, Jared Sprunk, and Marty Thorell.

25 Years: Larry Heese, Rick Straight, Michael Hamilton, Chris Carlson, Ryan Scheele, Brandt Anderson, Tyson Cruise, Brian Dubas, Jason Hans, Nic Kobza, and Gary Voichahoske.

30 Years: Joel Wochner, Kevin Ang, Mark Allemang, Charles Irwin, Ron Kackmeister, and Tom Ortmeier.

35 Years: Joe Senger, Devon Veburg, Jeff Krebs, Dennis McBride, And Dean Schultz.

40 Years: John Hild and George Streit

50 Years: Kaye Klucas

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

