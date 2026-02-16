Fuel up for FFA: CVA supports future ag leaders during National FFA Week

(York, NE) Central Valley Ag (CVA) is proud to announce the return of the Fuel up For FFA during National FFA Week, February 21-28, 2026. During this time, CVA will donate 5 cents from every gallon of fuel purchased at CVA fuel sites with a CVA fuel card. CVA will donate to support the Nebraska and Kansas FFA Foundations. Through this support to the next generation of agricultural leaders, CVA continues its commitment to strengthen communities and the future of agriculture.

“FFA students represent the future of agriculture, energy, and rural leadership,” said Jeff Ingalls, senior vice president of energy at CVA. “When customers fuel up at CVA locations, they’re directly helping provide opportunities for young people who will drive our industry forward.”

Don’t have a CVA fuel card? Sign up online at cvacoop.com/cva-fuel-card to participate and enjoy an everyday 5-cent discount at a CVA Fuel Site across Nebraska and Kansas.

Leaders from both FFA Foundations emphasized the impact this support has on young members.

“Nebraska FFA Foundation is proud to partner with CVA as part of their Fuel Up for FFA campaign. Supporting the future of agriculture through the Nebraska FFA Foundation helps to ensure that our mission in growing leaders, building communities and creating career connections is successful.” Said Stacey Agnew, executive director of Nebraska FFA Foundation. “Thank you to CVA for impacting over 12,000 Nebraska FFA members and thank you to your members and the public for supporting this campaign.”

“Central Valley Ag’s Fuel Up program is helping drive the future of agriculture by investing in the next generation of leaders,” said Beth Gaines, Executive Director of the Kansas FFA Foundation. “We are deeply grateful for CVA’s continued support of Kansas FFA and their commitment to growing young leaders across Kansas. During National FFA Week, we encourage CVA’s member-customers to fuel up with purpose—knowing that every fill is helping 14,000 students gain the skills and confidence they need to lead our industry and communities forward.”

Funds raised through this program help support a variety of each foundation’s initiatives, including leadership conferences, state conventions, chapter and state grants, as well as local engagement efforts.

###

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.