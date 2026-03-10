FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

AARP Nebraska’s March Scam Watch Alerts

Your Monthly Guide to Spotting, Avoiding, and Reporting Scams

LINCOLN, NEB. — Fraud is widely underreported in this country, often because people don’t realize it’s a crime, feel embarrassed, or aren’t sure where to report it. If a scam involves your financial institution, contact your bank right away, as they may be able to stop or reverse transactions or freeze your account. You can also file a report with local law enforcement to create an official record that may help with future restitution and assist police in identifying patterns. Scams can be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, which uses the information to track trends. Finally, consider sharing your experience with lawmakers, including local legislators, your state attorney general, and Members of Congress, so they understand the impact of fraud on constituents and can take action to address it.

New Rule May Add Surge of IRS Imposter Scams:

IRS impostor scams tend to spike during tax season, and a new change in how refunds are issued could create added confusion and opportunities for scammers.

Starting this year, the IRS will only issue tax refunds electronically as the federal government moves away from paper checks. Changes like this are often used by scammers to make their messages sound more believable.

Scammers impersonating the IRS may contact you claiming they need your banking information to “update your refund details” because of the new rule. Know that the IRS generally will not call, text, or email you. Rather, the agency will send a letter to the taxpayer’s last known address explaining next steps or requesting additional information.

If you’re unsure whether a message is legitimate, don’t engage. Instead, confirm your tax refund or payment status by contacting the IRS directly using a trusted phone number from an official IRS letter, or by logging in to your IRS Online Account if you have one.

We’ll Buy Your Home Ads and Mailers:

If you own a home, you’ve probably received a solicitation saying, “We want to buy your house.” The offer may sound appealing, but it’s often not in your best interest.

These sell‑your‑home schemes often target older homeowners who are likely to have significant home equity. The bad actors search public records for foreclosure filings, divorces, or recent deaths to identify homeowners who may be under financial or emotional stress.

They frequently rely on high‑pressure sales tactics and misleading claims, including misrepresenting the value of your home, exaggerating market conditions to create a false sense of urgency, or even suggesting you may owe back taxes.

Even promises to buy homes “as is” can be misleading. In some cases, buyers later back out of that pledge and demand repairs before completing the sale, leaving the seller responsible for costly fixes after all.

If you’re thinking about working with a “We Buy Homes” company, know the true value of your home, understand what you’re signing, and get legal advice before moving forward.

Take Part in a Free Event During AARP Fraud Prevention Month:

Scams are everywhere today, from fake texts and emails to nonstop phone calls, and the damage is devastating. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost as much as $196 billion to financial fraud in 2024, with older adults losing as much as $81.5 billion.

This April, AARP is mounting a nationwide Fraud Prevention Month, through which volunteers across the country will host hundreds of free local events that offer practical ways to stay informed, safe, and connected.

You can also join AARP from the comfort of your home on April 15 for a special fraud prevention broadcast on RFD‑TV and online, or pick up the phone for a nationwide Tele‑Town Hall with AARP fraud experts on April 30. Learn more at aarp.org/FraudSafety.

Fraud affects every generation, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network™ is helping people fight back one community at a time. By learning together and sharing information, we can better protect one another.

Learn how to spot and avoid scams with the AARP Fraud Watch Network™. If you suspect a scam, call the free Helpline at 877‑908‑3360 to speak with a trained fraud specialist about what to do next. To get biweekly Watchdog Alerts with updates on new scams and how to avoid them, text “FWN” to 50757 to sign up.

