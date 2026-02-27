FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – February 26, 2026

Media Contact:

Craig Derickson, retired NRCS State Conservationist and Nebraska Soil Health Coalition Board Member

Email: craig.derickson@yahoo.com

Regenerative Agriculture: 4 Reasons Why a Back-to-Basics Approach to Farming is Growing in Nebraska

By Craig Derickson

Regenerative agriculture is gaining real momentum in Nebraska as producers search for ways to stay profitable in a very tough economic environment.

Farmers are facing a significant financial squeeze in 2025–2026, driven by high production costs, low commodity prices, and rising debt. At the same time, a growing number of ag producers and rural communities are recognizing another urgent priority: protecting the soil and water beneath our feet.

Across the state, what was once considered a niche idea is becoming something far more urgent — and far more practical. For many Nebraska producers, regenerative agriculture isn’t a buzzword; it is becoming the cornerstone of both economic and environmental survival.

At its core, this movement is about restoring what makes Nebraska agriculture possible in the first place: healthy soil. Farmers are turning to cover crops, no-till systems, and diverse crop rotations to combat erosion, improve water infiltration during both droughts and floods, and rebuild soil structure. The goal is to reduce chemical inputs, lower costs and revitalize rural communities.

Here are four reasons why this “back-to-basics” approach is gaining serious momentum right now:

1. The Economic Imperative: Cutting Input Costs

In an era of volatile markets, high-input farming is becoming harder to sustain. Synthetic fertilizers and expensive pesticides represent some of the largest expenses on the balance sheet.

Producers involved in the Demonstration-Education Clusters of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition are demonstrating that change is possible — and profitable. By integrating cover crops and reducing tillage, some farmers have reduced nitrogen applications by as much as 40 pounds per acre. That’s not theoretical. That’s measurable savings.

The lesson is straightforward: when we stop “mining” the soil and start nurturing it, Nebraskans find that a healthier bottom line starts with healthier soil.

2. Climate Resilience in the Face of Extremes

Nebraska weather has always been a gamble. But weather extremes and intense storms are testing operations like never before.

Regenerative practices like keeping “soil armor” on the ground are literal life-savers during extreme weather. These living roots and residue prevent massive erosion during heavy rains; during droughts, they allow soil to act like a sponge, retaining precious moisture that would otherwise evaporate.

For Nebraska multi-generation farms, this isn’t about politics. It’s about ensuring the land is maintained in good condition for future generations — and sustaining the rural communities that depend on it.

3. Financial Support Reducing the Risk

Change always carries risk. But today, that risk is being offset in meaningful ways.

Federal Investment: The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has invested millions of dollars into climate-smart agricultural practices, lowering the risk for producers to implement new practices.

State-Level Action: At the state level, Nebraska’s Department of Environment and Energy recently secured a $307 million grant to establish an Ag Data Bank. This initiative aims to help producers calculate, register and potentially monetize low carbon intensity (CI) scores, while encouraging precision technology upgrades, regenerative practices, and energy efficiency improvements.

In addition, Nebraska benefits from a strong network of conservation organizations offering cost-share programs and technical assistance. For many producers, these partnerships make the transition not only possible — but practical.

4. Protecting Our Most Vital Resource: Water

Our state sits atop the Ogallala Aquifer, one of the most important groundwater resources in the nation. Yet rising nitrate levels in some areas have raised serious public health concerns.

Regenerative farming directly addresses this by reducing chemical runoff and improving natural nutrient cycling. Several organizations are championing these practices — not just for the farmer, but for the health of every Nebraskan who drinks from a local well.

The Path Forward

Regenerative agriculture is not a rejection of modern technology; it’s a marriage of traditional wisdom and 21st-century precision. As the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the USDA Agricultural Research Service continue to lead important work in soil health, the momentum will only grow.

We are at a turning point.

By embracing regenerative practices, Nebraska isn’t just growing crops. We are regenerating the very independence and resilience that defined our state from the beginning.

-30-

About Nebraska Soil Health Coalition

The Nebraska Soil Health Coalition is a collaborative effort to increase sustainable agricultural production and thriving rural communities. As part of that vision, we support Nebraska’s community newspapers. Check out www.nesoilhealth.org.