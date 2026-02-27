Nebraska Soil Health Coalition

Nebraska Soil Health Coalition Establishes the Ray Ward Legacy Award,

Honors Dr. Ray Ward as Inaugural Recipient

Award recognizes lifetime contributions to soil health science, no-till advocacy, and rural vitality in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Soil Health Coalition (NSHC), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing soil health across the state, today announced the creation of the Ray Ward Legacy Award. Dr. Ray Ward, a founding member of the NSHC and a pioneering figure in soil science and no-till agriculture, has been named the award’s inaugural recipient.

The Legacy Award is the Coalition’s highest honor, recognizing individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on Nebraska’s agricultural communities. Recipients are evaluated on three criteria: regenerative impact on rural Nebraska, including economic contributions and infrastructure for soil health adoption; mentorship and generational influence in developing the next generation of soil health practitioners; and significant contributions to advancing the mission and values of the NSHC. All future recipients will receive the award in Dr. Ward’s name.

In 1983, Dr. Ward founded a modest soil laboratory in his garage in Kearney. Today, he serves as Chairman of the Board of Ward Laboratories, a world-class, 32,000-square-foot soil and water testing facility. His expertise was recognized by Governor Pete Ricketts through appointment to the Nebraska Healthy Soils Task Force (2018–2020), and he went on to become a founding member of the NSHC when it was established in 2023. Through the Coalition’s regional Hubs, Dr. Ward’s work continues to help producers use resources efficiently, promote soil health, support environmental stewardship, and expand the possibilities for agriculture statewide.

Colleagues describe Dr. Ward as a scientist, educator, and mentor whose influence extends far beyond the laboratory. He is widely credited with helping farmers and consultants across the Platte Valley and throughout Nebraska reduce nitrate levels in groundwater, and he is regarded as one of the state’s most passionate advocates for no-till farming. Those who know him emphasize his intellectual humility, his generosity with his time, and his rare ability to translate complex soil science into practical wisdom.

“Ray always delivered the facts about fertility and cropping situations, clearly aiming to provide producers with optimum recommendations. His concern for the well-being of soil and producers shone through his work and advice.”

— Tom Hoegemeyer, Chair, Nebraska Soil Health Coalition

“Ray Ward has been foundational to both the soil health movement and to Green Cover, not just because of his deep scientific expertise in soil fertility and aggregate stability, but because of his remarkable intellectual humility. He grew up riding on his father’s moldboard plow and had the courage to later recognize that very implement had destroyed 18 inches of topsoil—and then became one of no-till’s most passionate advocates. What makes Ray truly special is his generous spirit. He’s spent countless hours patiently educating farmers at field days and conferences, always translating complex soil science into practical wisdom.”

— Keith Berns, Green Cover

“Ray is a steadfast advocate for agriculture, soil science, and soil health science, with a long-standing vision that connects soil health to both human and ecosystem health. Through his experience and generosity, he has supported the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture in many ways—serving as a trusted advisor, investing in student scholarships, mentoring students and faculty, and opening doors for hands-on learning through Ward Laboratories. His commitment has made a lasting difference for students, the department, and the University of Nebraska.”

— Dr. Martha Mamo, Department Head of Agronomy and Horticulture, University of Nebraska

“Ray has been an outstanding teacher, mentor, and friend. He always takes time to discuss questions that producers or I have because he understands the importance of helping them in a timely manner. Ray has played a critical role in advocating for and advancing no-till in Nebraska.”

— Jenny Brhel, UNL Extension

“Ray is a mentor and a friend, but most importantly he is an applied scientist. This is true in the field and the soil pit as well as in the laboratory.”

— Dwayne Beck, Dakota Lakes Research Farm Manager

More information about award winners can be found here: NHSC Award Winners.

About the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition

The Nebraska Soil Health Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2023 to promote soil health, support environmental stewardship, and strengthen agricultural communities across Nebraska. Through its regional Hubs, the Coalition provides producers with resources, education, and collaborative networks to advance regenerative practices statewide. Learn more at nesoilhealth.org.

