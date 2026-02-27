FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Promoting Screening at 45 with Free Kits for Omaha Residents.

Omaha, Neb. (March 2, 2026)

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force is urging Omaha residents to act against one of the most preventable cancers. Throughout the month of March, the Task Force is offering free at-home colon cancer screening kits to Omaha residents ages 45 to 74 to increase early detection and save lives.

Colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death among people under age 50. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 55,000 Americans die from colon cancer each year, with more than 158,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Nebraska ranks 41st in the nation for colon cancer screening rates, meaning far too many are not getting screened.

The encouraging news is that colon cancer is highly preventable and highly treatable when caught early.

“Colon cancer is highly curable when detected early, and in many cases, it can be entirely prevented by removing precancerous polyps during screening,” said Dr. Alan Thorson, retired colon and rectal surgeon, Clinical Professor of Surgery at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska, and board advisor for the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force. “Screening saves lives.”

Screening guidelines now recommend that adults begin regular screening at age 45, a change made in response to increasing rates of colon cancer diagnoses in younger adults.

Despite clear recommendations, conversations about screening are not happening often enough. To help remove barriers and make screening simple and accessible, the Task Force provides free at-home screening kits each March. Omaha residents ages 45 to 74 can request a kit by visiting www.OmahaColonKit.com. After completing a short online form, a kit is mailed within approximately 10 business days. The completed test is returned in a prepaid envelope to a certified lab, and results are delivered securely by mail or encrypted email. Individuals with a positive test result are encouraged to follow up with their healthcare provider.

“Colon cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable,” Dr. Thorson added. “But you don’t know, if you don’t go. Screening at 45 can truly save your life.”

In addition to promoting screening, the Task Force invites the community to participate in Dress in Blue Day on March 6, by wearing blue and sharing photos on social media using #DressInBlueNE to spark conversations and raise awareness.

The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force extends sincere thanks to its sponsors, MGI (Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates), Nebraska Cancer Specialists, Methodist Physicians Clinic, Methodist Hospital, and Nebraska Medicine | Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, whose partnership helps make this lifesaving screening program possible.

Additional information about free at-home screening kits and colon cancer prevention resources can be found at coloncancertaskforce.org/get-screened.



About Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force

The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force is dedicated to increasing the number of lives saved from colon cancer through education, early detection, and prevention. The nonprofit organization was formed in 1999 and collaborates with health organizations, businesses, colon cancer survivors, and volunteers throughout the community who are engaged in a comprehensive effort to get the community talking about colon cancer and provide free colon cancer screenings and resources.

