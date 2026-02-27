2601 Whitehead Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

nebtrucking.com

NEWS RELEASE

The NTA and TCA Partner to Expand Trucking Education in Nebraska

For Immediate Release Contact: Kent Grisham

February 25, 2026 (402) 476-8504

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) and the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to bring world-class education to Nebraska’s carriers. The NTA is the first state trucking association to enter an educational partnership with TCA, one that provides even more essential professional development to Nebraska’s trucking community.

NTA members already have access to the Association’s robust training opportunities. Now through this collaboration, NTA members and non-members alike will gain access to TCA’s professional development program catalog and receive exclusive discount pricing. This initiative ensures that Nebraska’s trucking professionals have the tools they need to lead with safety, efficiency, and innovation.

This partnership provides a clear path for professional growth in trucking, including:

For Small Fleets: Small Carrier University (SCU) delivers high-level training in Operations, Maintenance, and Safety Performance—accessible from your home or office.

For Safety Leaders: The Fundamentals of Safety Management offers a 7-course on-demand foundation for aspiring and veteran safety professionals.

For Current and Future Executives: The Online Leadership Series features 6 live virtual sessions (April – Sept 2026) and 10 on-demand modules focused on day-to-day leadership strategies.

For HR & Recruiting: The Online Recruitment & Retention Series provides a high-energy masterclass on attracting and keeping the best talent in a competitive market.

For Specialized Knowledge: Access more than 175 on-demand webinars covering the industry's most pressing topics, from AI to HR law.

How to Access Your Benefits

On March 3, 2026, registration for the TCA professional development catalog will open through the NTA at nebtrucking.com/training.

“This is such an exciting time to be part of the NTA,” said association President and CEO, Kent Grisham. “With the construction of our new training center well underway, and now the addition of TCA and NATMI training opportunities, the trucking industry in Nebraska will truly be the safest and most productive in the country.”

“Our goal is to make truckload-specific education accessible to every carrier, regardless of size. By partnering with the NTA, we are strengthening the backbone of the industry by investing directly in its people,” said Elizabeth Nicholson, Director of Education & Training at TCA.

Questions?

We are here to help you navigate these new offerings. For more information on signing up for this program, please contact Tracey Grisham, Administrator, Outreach & Training, at tracey@nebtrucking.com.

For more than 85 years, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has been the voice of the truckload industry. TCA represents the interests of truckload carriers and industry professionals, advocating for safe, efficient, and profitable freight transportation across North America.

truckload.org

The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) is the statewide trade association for commercial trucks and affiliated businesses. NTA delivers the essential knowledge, contacts, services, political representation, and partnerships that help our members continue delivering goods to Nebraska communities and throughout North America.