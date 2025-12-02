2026 NPA Foundation Scholarships Now Open
The Nebraska Press Association Foundation is investing in the next generation of journalists.
For 2026, the NPA Foundation will award up to five (5) scholarships of $2,000 each to students pursuing studies in community-based print journalism or agricultural communications.
Who Is Eligible?
To qualify for a 2026 NPA Foundation scholarship, applicants must:
-
Be a Nebraska high school graduate
-
Be planning to enroll or currently enrolled at either:
-
A Nebraska-based college or university, or
-
An out-of-state college or university
-
-
Demonstrate a specific interest in community-based print journalism or agricultural communications
Selection Criteria
Scholarships will be awarded based on:
-
The strength and thoughtfulness of the applicant’s essay response
-
The student’s involvement with their local community newspaper and/or student newspaper
-
Overall alignment with the goals of the NPA Foundation to support strong community journalism and communications
How to Apply
Interested students should complete the 2026 NPA Foundation Scholarship Application (fillable PDF) and submit it along with all required supporting documents.
You may submit your application by mail or by email:
Mail:
NPA Foundation Scholarship Committee
c/o Nebraska Press Association
845 ‘S’ Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
Email:
Send your application form and accompanying documents to: vs@nebpress.com