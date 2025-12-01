Announcing the 2026 NPA Better Newspaper Contest

The Nebraska Press Association is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the 2026 Better Newspaper Contest! All NPA member newspapers and newsrooms are invited to submit their best work published during the 2025 calendar year.
This year’s contest includes several notable updates across both print and digital divisions, along with expanded opportunities for investigative journalism recognition.
Early Bird Incentives: Save Money & Win a Free Convention Registration
We strongly encourage newspapers to submit entries early to take advantage of:
Early Bird Pricing
-
$4 per entry from December 1 through January 16, 2026
-
$5 per entry from January 17–30, 2026
Chance to Win a Free 2026 NPA Convention Registration
Any newspaper submitting entries before midnight on January 16 will automatically be entered into a drawing for a free 2026 NPA Convention registration (a $250 value).
Submitting early helps you save—and provides a chance to win.Print contest rules Digital contest rules
What’s New for 2026
Digital Contest Updates
-
Addition of a new Class C division for the Digital Contest
(Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World-Herald, Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska Examiner)
-
Six new Class C-only digital categories:
-
Investigative Journalism
-
Excellence in Newsletters
-
Breaking News
-
Digital Video Storytelling
-
Explanatory Reporting
-
Feature
-
-
Addition of a Class C Digital Sweepstakes award
Print Contest Wording Updates
-
Category 33: Removed the word “series” and added “Maximum of 3 entries per newspaper.”
-
Category 46: Updated wording to “pages or sections.”
Additional Investigative Journalism Opportunities
First-place winners in the In-Depth Writing category are automatically considered for the statewide A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism.
Community newspapers whose entries do not place in A-Mark will also be evaluated for the Community Investigative Journalism Prize, offering further recognition for impactful reporting.
Contest Period
Eligible entries must have been published between:
January 1 – December 31, 2025
How to Enter
All entries must be submitted online (no mail-in entries accepted).
Entry Portal
Submit entries at:
www.newspapercontest.com/nebraska
When registering, enter the Association Code: NE2026
Deadlines
-
Early Bird Deadline: Midnight, Friday, January 16, 2026
-
Final Submission Deadline: Midnight, Friday, January 30, 2026
Please carefully review all rules for each category before uploading.
For clarification:
-
Email: lynne@nebpress.com
-
Phone: 850-542-7087
Entry Fee Payment
Preferred Online Payment
https://nebpress.com/nebraska-press-association-payment-form/
Mail Checks To:
Nebraska Press Association
845 “S” Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
Eligibility
-
Open only to dues-paying NPA member newspapers
-
Shoppers/TMC products are not eligible
-
New members may only submit content published after their membership start date