Announcing the 2026 NPA Better Newspaper Contest

Violet
The Nebraska Press Association is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the 2026 Better Newspaper Contest! All NPA member newspapers and newsrooms are invited to submit their best work published during the 2025 calendar year.

This year’s contest includes several notable updates across both print and digital divisions, along with expanded opportunities for investigative journalism recognition.

Early Bird Incentives — Save Money & Win a Free Convention Registration!

We strongly encourage newspapers to submit entries early to take advantage of:

Early Bird Pricing

  • $4 per entry from December 1 through January 16, 2026

  • $5 per entry from January 17–30, 2026

Chance to Win a Free 2026 NPA Convention Registration

Any newspaper submitting entries before midnight on January 16 will automatically be entered into a drawing for a free 2026 NPA Convention registration (a $250 value).

Submitting early helps you save—and provides a chance to win.

Print contest rules Digital contest rules

What’s New for 2026

Digital Contest Updates

  • Addition of a new Class C division for the Digital Contest
    (Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World-Herald, Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska Examiner)

  • Six new Class C-only digital categories:

    • Investigative Journalism

    • Excellence in Newsletters

    • Breaking News

    • Digital Video Storytelling

    • Explanatory Reporting

    • Feature

  • Addition of a Class C Digital Sweepstakes award

Print Contest Wording Updates

  • Category 33: Removed the word “series” and added “Maximum of 3 entries per newspaper.”

  • Category 46: Updated wording to “pages or sections.”

Additional Investigative Journalism Opportunities

First-place winners in the In-Depth Writing category are automatically considered for the statewide A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism.
Community newspapers whose entries do not place in A-Mark will also be evaluated for the Community Investigative Journalism Prize, offering further recognition for impactful reporting.

Contest Period

Eligible entries must have been published between:
January 1 – December 31, 2025

How to Enter

All entries must be submitted online (no mail-in entries accepted).

Entry Portal

Submit entries at:
www.newspapercontest.com/nebraska

When registering, enter the Association Code: NE2026

Deadlines

  • Early Bird Deadline: Midnight, Friday, January 16, 2026

  • Final Submission Deadline: Midnight, Friday, January 30, 2026

Please carefully review all rules for each category before uploading.
For clarification:

  • Phone: 850-542-7087

Entry Fee Payment

Preferred Online Payment

https://nebpress.com/nebraska-press-association-payment-form/

Mail Checks To:

Nebraska Press Association
845 “S” Street
Lincoln, NE 68508

Eligibility

  • Open only to dues-paying NPA member newspapers

  • Shoppers/TMC products are not eligible

  • New members may only submit content published after their membership start date

