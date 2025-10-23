Nominations are open for Harpst Leadership Award

Harpst leadership award
The Nebraska Press Association is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Harpst Leadership Award, recognizing a Nebraska newspaper, publisher, or executive who demonstrates outstanding commitment to promoting and fostering leadership within their community and across the state.
The award will be presented during the 2026 NPA Convention at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.
who can be nominated?
The award is open to Nebraska Press Association member newspapers, publishers, and executives who use their journalism to recognize or promote leadership within their communities.
Nominees may be recognized for:
-
Coverage of local and regional leadership programs
-
Stories highlighting community leaders or success stories
-
Editorials, photo essays, or features about leadership initiatives
-
Efforts to inspire leadership development among youth and adults
Self-nominations are not permitted, but colleagues, staff, or community members are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates.
About the Award
Created by the Harpst Family in memory of longtime newspaperman Don Harpst Sr., the award celebrates the power of local journalism to build stronger, more connected communities.
Don Harpst Sr. purchased his first newspaper, The Indianola Reporter, in 1940 — and one of his first acts was to form the local Rotary Club, sparking decades of community leadership. Through his career, including his service as NPA President in 1965, Harpst believed that newspapers play a vital role in developing future leaders.
The Harpst Leadership Award honors that legacy each year, with the recipient receiving a commemorative plaque and a cash award.
How to nominate
To nominate, please include:
- A brief biographical summary of the nominee
- Supporting materials (such as stories, editorials, or letters) that demonstrate their leadership coverage or community impact
- Optional letters of support
Download the nomination form here
Deadline: Nominations must be postmarked by November 26, 2025.
Submissions can be sent via:
- Email: vs@nebpress.com
- Online Form: Submit Nomination Here
- Mailed: 845 “S” Street, Lincoln, NE 68508