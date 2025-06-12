June 9th, 2025

Nebraska Farmers Network launches new subsidiary, NFN Auctions

LINCOLN, NE — The Nebraska Farmers Network (NFN) is proud to announce the official launch of its new subsidiary, NFN Auctions. NFN Auctions is an online auction platform built to serve the needs of Nebraska’s agricultural community.

NFN Auctions offers a reliable space for buying and selling equipment using the Auction Time Platform. However, NFN Auctions is about more than equipment—it’s about impact. Every transaction supports and gives back to agricultural families who make Nebraska thrive.

“Through perseverance and the unwavering support of our members, we’ve launched NFN Auctions, which creates new revenue opportunities for our members, driving profits back to their operations and strengthening communities across Nebraska,” said Nebraska Farmers Network Founder and President Gabe Sanchez. “This is just the beginning of NFN making a positive impact on Nebraska’s agricultural landscape.”

The platform provides services for anyone in agriculture—whether you’re looking to bid on machinery, list your own equipment, or connect with ag professionals. NFN Auctions also invites individuals to become representatives across the state. Reps can earn commission on sales and receive discounted commission rates when selling their own equipment.

Interested in joining the NFN Auctions team or listing your equipment? Contact Nate Smith at 402-400-8319 or via email at nate@nefarmersnetwork.com.

###

Nebraska Farmers Network (NFN) is a private network owned by more than 470 of some of Nebraska’s top farmers, ranchers, and business leaders committed to protecting, defending, and preserving local agricultural land. As outside investors increasingly acquire farmland, NFN provides a number of solutions. Our mission is to preserve Nebraska’s farmland for the next generation by empowering those who work it today. You can find more information about Nebraska Farmers Network by visiting www.nebraskafarmersnetwork.com.

Media or Communications Contact:

Jillian Buell

402-413-2017

jillian@nefarmersnetwork.com