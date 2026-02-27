FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Central Valley Ag and Randall Farmers Co-op Union Announce Merger Discussion

York, Neb. — Feb. 20, 2026 — Central Valley Ag (CVA) and Randall Farmers Co-op Union of Randall, Kansas, jointly announce that their respective boards of directors have approved a merger agreement, subject to member approval.

The combination reflects a shared commitment to the cooperative model, and a strategic vision focused on enhancing value for members, investing in facilities and people, and positioning both organizations for continued growth in a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

“After careful evaluation and thoughtful discussion, we believe this merger represents a strong strategic fit and an exciting opportunity for both cooperatives,” said Nic McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Central Valley Ag. “CVA has a proud history of serving its members with integrity and dedication. By bringing our organizations together, we can build on that legacy, strengthen our regional presence, and create additional opportunities for our members and employees.”

Luke Carlson, CVA’s Board Chairman, added, “We believe this proposed merger provides opportunity for long-term strength and continued service to the producers in that region.”

Kris Allen, General Manager of Randall Farmers Co-op Union, shared her perspective on the agreement. “Our priority has always been serving our patrons and supporting our communities,” Allen said. “We believe CVA is the right partner to carry that forward and continue providing the quality of service our members expect.”

Randall Farmers Co-op Board Chairman Nathan Greene emphasized the forward-looking nature of the decision. “Our Board carefully considered the long-term needs of our members, employees, and communities,” Greene said. “We believe this merger with Central Valley Ag is the best pathway to continued progress and stability for the future. CVA shares our cooperative values and commitment to local service, and together we will be stronger and better positioned to serve the next generation of producers.”

Both organizations are committed to maintaining strong local relationships and ensuring a smooth transition process should members approve the merger. Additional details regarding the member vote and transition planning will be shared directly with members and employees as the process moves forward.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

