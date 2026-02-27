Nebraska Association of Service Providers

Craig Casados named Executive Director of Nebraska Association of Service Providers

The Nebraska Association of Service Providers is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Casados as its new Executive Director.

Driven by a lifelong commitment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Craig Casados brings more than two decades of executive and program leadership experience to his role as Executive Director of the Nebraska Association of Service Providers (NASP). His career in the IDD field began during college, working overnight and day shifts as a Direct Support Professional in group homes and day centers, as well as serving as a Supported Living Professional for a number of years—hands-on experience that continues to shape his values around person-centered care, dignity, and empowerment, informed by the many agencies he has served.

Over the years, Craig has advanced through a range of provider organizations, including LOMR, Community Alternatives, Transfiguration, and Resources for Human Development (RHD), where he built deep expertise in fiscal stewardship, regulatory compliance, workforce development, and quality programming. In these roles, he strengthened financial stability, built collaborative teams, mentored emerging leaders, and expanded supported employment and job coaching programs that helped individuals with disabilities secure and maintain meaningful community- based work. His leadership philosophy centers on transparency, mentorship, and sustainable growth—ensuring that both staff and the people they support can thrive.

Most recently, Craig served as Executive Director of the Nebraska Hospitality Association, where he guided statewide advocacy, operations, and member engagement for Nebraska’s lodging and restaurant sectors. In this role, he built strong public and governmental partnerships, oversaw financial stewardship, and advanced policy efforts to strengthen Nebraska’s hospitality economy—skills that translate seamlessly into leading a statewide association of service providers.

Craig’s career is defined by his ability to transform organizations, empower teams, and foster community partnerships that drive measurable impact. He remains deeply committed to advancing high-quality services, equity, and opportunity for all Nebraskans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Craig Casados as NASP’s new Executive Director,” said Brian Kanter, President of the NASP Executive Board. “Craig brings an exceptional depth of knowledge in the IDD field, proven executive leadership experience, and a clear passion for advancing high-quality, person-centered services. His background, values, and collaborative approach make him an outstanding fit for this role, and we are confident he will lead NASP forward with vision, integrity, and strong advocacy for providers and the individuals they support across Nebraska.”

Welcome, Craig!

