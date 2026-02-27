Central Valley Ag Expands Energy Presence in Pender, Nebraska

(York, NE) Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative is pleased to announce the acquiring of Smith Farm Services. This location is a refined fuel and propane location in Pender, Nebraska, which will become a CVA Energy location.

This expansion reflects CVA’s continued commitment to investing in local communities while enhancing service to customers and member-owners across the region. The Pender location strengthens CVA Energy’s reach, providing improved access to energy services in Northeast Nebraska.

“This expansion allows us to continue growing in communities where we can better serve our customers and member-owners,” said Jeff Ingalls, Senior Vice President of Energy, Central Valley Ag. “Having a strong local team in Pender strengthens our ability to deliver reliable energy solutions to those individuals in the future.”

Dick Smith, owner of Smith Farm Services, who will be retiring said “After years of serving our customers, I wanted to ensure they are in good hands. I have complete confidence in CVA to continue providing the reliable service and support our community has come to expect.”

Dustin Schrunk will become the Location Manager, he is a current employee of Smith Farm Services. CVA will also be retaining the remaining Smith Farm Services employees following the transition. This will allow CVA to continue to offer the same local service to the customers in the Pender area with the same local and familiar support.

CVA is scheduled to officially take ownership of the location on March 27, 2026.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

Media Inquiries: Keri Sanne, Content Coordinator

Keri.Sanne@cvacoop.com