Oregon Trail Community Foundation Awards $25,000 Grant for Walk To The Rock

New remote-controlled gate enhances visitor safety and preservation

Lincoln, Neb. (February 17, 2026) — The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) is pleased to announce that it has received a $25,000 grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) to purchase and install a remote-controlled security gate at the entrance of the Walk to the Rock Trails near Chimney Rock. With the project now complete, the site benefits from improved visitor safety and strengthened long-term preservation.

The Walk to the Rock walking trails, which have welcomed nearly 30,000 visitors since opening in August 2023, connect guests to one of Nebraska’s most iconic landmarks, Chimney Rock, while offering a historically inspired walking experience that recalls the journeys of westward pioneers along the Oregon Trail. Each year, the site welcomes travelers from all 50 states as well as visitors from around the world, contributing to local tourism and the overall economic vitality of the Scotts Bluff region.

The new remote-controlled security gate addresses ongoing concerns about unauthorized access and overall site security, helping protect both visitors and the integrity of the trail system. Installed by Van Pelt Fencing of Gering, Nebraska, the gate system represents a total project cost of $28,403, with NSHSF contributing the remaining $3,403 through unrestricted funds raised from individual donors.

“We are deeply grateful to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation for recognizing the importance of protecting these trails,” said Leslie Fattig, Executive Director, NSHSF. “This security gate is a practical improvement with a powerful purpose: it safeguards a place where history, education, and community come together, and it ensures that the Walk to the Rock Trails remain welcoming and safe for generations to come.”

About Oregon Trail Community Foundation

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation is dedicated to supporting projects that improve education, our schools, wildlife preservation, historical landmarks, the arts, healthcare and scientific research.

The Foundation offers grants, scholarships and other services to organizations and individuals through funds provided by donations, memberships, bequests, trusts and other financial vehicles. The Oregon Trail Community Foundation helps you contribute to the betterment of your community.

About Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation

For more than 80 years, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has worked to ensure that Nebraska’s history isn’t just preserved, it’s actively shared, explored, and reimagined. Through private donations, the Foundation supports projects across the state that restore historic places, expand access to educational resources, and bring new life to local stories. Signature programs like WanderNebraska invite people to connect with the state’s past in fresh, meaningful ways, whether by visiting a small-town museum, discovering a hidden landmark, or exploring a piece of forgotten heritage.

None of this would be possible without the generosity of donors who believe in the power of history to shape communities, inspire new ideas, and connect generations. By supporting the Foundation, you help ensure that Nebraska’s story continues to grow—reaching more people, more places, and new paths forward.

