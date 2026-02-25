Convention Registration

The wait is over — registration is now open for the 2026 NPA Convention!

Join us in Lincoln on April 17 and 18 for two days of learning, networking and celebration with newspaper professionals from across Nebraska. This year’s convention will feature engaging breakout sessions, valuable industry discussions, vendor exhibits, and our annual awards banquet recognizing excellence in Nebraska journalism.

Whether you’re focused on editorial, advertising, leadership, or operations, this is your opportunity to step up, connect with peers and bring fresh ideas back to your team.

We look forward to seeing you as we Get in the Game in 2026!