Attention: All Local Nebraska Media

From: The Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association

RE: 2026 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame announcement

Two coaches and thirteen players have been named to the 2026 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held on Saturday, June 20th at The Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, NE.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 49th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6:00 p.m.

Class of 2026: Players- Clint Belina (Howells), Adam Broders (Bloomfield), Taylor Dixon (Wauneta-Palisade), Kole Ficken (Bruning-Davenport), Ben Ideus (Lewiston), Brett Kaczor (Ewing), Shannon Messersmith (Hayes Center), Nate Most (Giltner), Mark Olsen (Hampton), Justin Swedeburg (Axtell), Lance Thorell (Loomis); Family Legacy- Rich and Jerry Mlinar (Greeley); Coaches- Mike Speirs (Howells-Dodge), Steve Colfack (Butte).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth, and success of Nebraska Eight-Man Football. For more information regarding the hall of fame please contact Bob McEvoy at bmcevoy@clarkson.esu7.org.

The Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame is located in the lobby of the Lynn Farrell Arena on the Hastings College campus. You can also visit our virtual hall of fame at: www.nebraskaeightmanfootball.com Follow NEMFCA on Twitter/X: @NE8manFB