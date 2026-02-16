Media Contacts

Photo caption: Following the presentation of the inaugural Alan Moeller Pillar Award on Feb. 11, award recipient Jenny Brhel (center) poses with her husband, Brian, and Todd Moeller, son of the late Alan Moeller. Moeller was a longtime UNL Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources employee and a key agricultural leader who worked closely with Martin Massengale, Ronnie Green and the Nebraska Unicameral.

Jenny Brhel Receives Inaugural Alan Moeller Pillar Award from Nebraska Soil Health Coalition

OMAHA, Neb. (February 13, 2026) — The Nebraska Soil Health Coalition (NSHC) proudly recognized Jenny Brhel, University of Nebraska–Lincoln Extension Educator, as the first-ever recipient of the Alan Moeller Pillar Award during the Green Cover Nexus Conference held Wednesday, February 11, in Omaha.

The Alan Moeller Pillar Award honors individuals who serve as foundational leaders in advancing soil health through collaboration, innovation, and dedication to Nebraska’s agricultural communities.

Brhel was selected for her instrumental role in developing and supporting many of NSHC’s most impactful partnerships and outreach efforts.

“Jenny has been a driving force behind unique and effective collaborations that strengthen soil health initiatives across the state,” said NSHC leadership. “Her work exemplifies the spirit of this award and the legacy of Alan Moeller.”

Brhel’s contributions through Extension education and coalition-building have helped expand soil health practices and farmer-led engagement throughout Nebraska.

Jenny Brhel is available for interviews and can be reached at 402-440-4739.

Upcoming Award Presentation: NSHC Legacy Award

The Nebraska Soil Health Coalition will also present its second new honor, the NSHC Legacy Award, to Ray Ward on February 23 in Roseland, Nebraska. The award will be named in Ward’s honor going forward, recognizing his lasting contributions and leadership in soil health efforts statewide.

The presentation will take place as part of the Producer Cluster Kickoff for Hub 1.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by February 18.

More details about NSHC awards and honorees can be found at:

