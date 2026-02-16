NEWS RELEASE

For immediate release: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

Contacts: Andrew Tonnies, policy associate, andrewt@cfra.org or 402.590.7096; or Rhea Landholm, media and marketing manager, media@cfra.org or 402.603.0074

Conservation webinars set to discuss nutrient management and buffer strips

LYONS, NEBRASKA—Farmers and ranchers interested in learning more about conservation are invited to two free online webinars hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.

“Nutrient Management Webinar” is scheduled for Monday, March 2, from 9 to 10 a.m. “Buffer Strips and Field Borders Webinar” is set for Thursday, March 26, from 9 to 10 a.m.

“Farmers and ranchers who have prioritized conservation on their operations will gain a lot from these sessions,” said Andrew Tonnies, policy associate with the Center. “Learning from another producer who has implemented creative practices that make sense on their land can help others take on that learning curve.”

A panel of Nebraska Conservation Mentorship Network members will be featured in each webinar. Talking about nutrient management are Clay Govier of Broken Bow, Tracy Zink of Indianola, Greg Keller of Monroe, and Matt Bailey of Schuyler. Discussing buffer strips and field borders are Kevin Fulton of Loup City, Brian Brhel of Denton, Jeff Steffen of Crofton, and Ed Olson of Craig.

“Every farm is different, and one type of conservation practice isn’t going to be appropriate in every situation,” Tonnies said. “Our network of mentors can offer advice on whichever method you are looking into.”

Registration is required for each webinar. Register at cfra.org/events.

This programming is based on work supported by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, General Mills, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture under agreement number 2004.23.077344.

Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.